Home Sports Flick continues to serve as the coach of the German team and leads the team to compete in the 2024 local European Cup – yqqlm
Sports

Flick continues to serve as the coach of the German team and leads the team to compete in the 2024 local European Cup – yqqlm

by admin
Flick continues to serve as the coach of the German team and leads the team to compete in the 2024 local European Cup – yqqlm

Flick continues to serve as the coach of the German team and leads the team to compete in the 2024 local European Cup

2022-12-09 13:17:06

Source: Zhejiang Online-Qianjiang Evening News Hourly News

Reporter Yang Jian

After the Qatar World Cup group was eliminated, the German Football Association held a meeting to summarize and reflect, but coach Flick did not dismiss get out of class because of this.

In this World Cup, the German team lost to Japan 1:2 in the group stage, drew with Spain 1:1, and defeated Costa Rica 4:2, and finally ranked third in the group and missed the knockout round. This is their two consecutive World Cup group eliminations.

The German team leader Bierhoff announced his resignation. He said: “In the past four years, we have failed to reshape the past glory of German football and make the fans cheer again. Some of the decisions we believed in did not prove to be correct. No one regrets it more than me, and I take responsibility for it.”

The coach Flick said that he will continue to serve as the coach of the German team and lead the team to compete in the 2024 local European Cup.

“My team and I are optimistic about Euro 2024 on home soil. Together we can achieve much better results than we did in Qatar. We learned enough lessons from the World Cup,” Flick said.

“I have full confidence in fighting with Neuendorf (President of the DFB) and Watzke (Vice-President of the DFB). We hope that all Germans will unite and give this team another chance at Euro 2024 on their home soil. Team support.”

See also  Bad weather: the storm of the Immaculate Conception arrives. Snow in town, here's where - Weather

Neuendorf, chairman of the German Football Association, said: “The Euro 2024 held in Germany is a great opportunity for German football. We have full confidence in Flick, and he will complete this challenge with his team. “

Label:European Cup; President of the German Football Association
edit: Zhu Jiahong

Related Reading


You may also like

Morocco in history: it is the first African...

Morocco and Italy: who and how many there...

Formal gaming platform

The Moroccan festival in Italy: Milan, Bologna, Turin,...

Georgina defends Ronaldo and attacks Fernando Santos: “He...

The Spurs shot down the Rockets to end...

Basketball, Serie A: Venice comeback early, Brescia goes...

Butler scored 26 points in a row, George...

Espanyol-Torino 0-1: Miranchuk signs the success of the...

The water behind Li Tie’s case is very...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy