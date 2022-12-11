Flick continues to serve as the coach of the German team and leads the team to compete in the 2024 local European Cup

Source: Zhejiang Online-Qianjiang Evening News Hourly News





Reporter Yang Jian



After the Qatar World Cup group was eliminated, the German Football Association held a meeting to summarize and reflect, but coach Flick did not dismiss get out of class because of this.

In this World Cup, the German team lost to Japan 1:2 in the group stage, drew with Spain 1:1, and defeated Costa Rica 4:2, and finally ranked third in the group and missed the knockout round. This is their two consecutive World Cup group eliminations.

The German team leader Bierhoff announced his resignation. He said: “In the past four years, we have failed to reshape the past glory of German football and make the fans cheer again. Some of the decisions we believed in did not prove to be correct. No one regrets it more than me, and I take responsibility for it.”

The coach Flick said that he will continue to serve as the coach of the German team and lead the team to compete in the 2024 local European Cup.

“My team and I are optimistic about Euro 2024 on home soil. Together we can achieve much better results than we did in Qatar. We learned enough lessons from the World Cup,” Flick said.

“I have full confidence in fighting with Neuendorf (President of the DFB) and Watzke (Vice-President of the DFB). We hope that all Germans will unite and give this team another chance at Euro 2024 on their home soil. Team support.”

Neuendorf, chairman of the German Football Association, said: “The Euro 2024 held in Germany is a great opportunity for German football. We have full confidence in Flick, and he will complete this challenge with his team. “