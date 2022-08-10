Monteforte Irpino (Avellino), 9 August 2022 – Rivers of mud drag the cars with them: scenes already seen, Monteforte Irpino which today as two years ago (it was September 2020), is on its knees for a flood . A storm that fell this afternoon flooded the high areas of the Municipality, the mud invaded the city streets. The videos shot from the windows of the houses and uploaded to social media are impressive. The bad weather hit hard across the Campania : here and in the rest of the Central South, a weather alert of the Civil Protection for hydro-geological risk: it will last for the whole day tomorrow.

Civil protection at work a Monteforte with 70 volunteers, special vehicles and water pumps. In the historic center firefighters have evacuated 5 people who had taken refuge on the upper floors, after the dark water had engulfed the ground floor. Numerous motorists were trapped in the cockpit and rescued by firefighters. In Piazza Aldo Moro dozens of cars were submerged, while in Vico Ponte other dozens of parked vehicles were dragged for tens of meters and ended up on top of each other. No injuries are reported at the moment, but the damage is heavy. On Facebook the alarm of the mayor, Costantino Giordano: ” Don’t leave the house if not for very urgent reasons “.

Il bad weather also hit Caserta : the intense rain mixed with hail flooded the streets, complicit in drains and clogged sewers, the wind uprooted the trees. Even the underpass of the Palace it was flooded with water which blocked dozens of cars. Several chasms have opened up in the city center. Criticizes the situation in Casoria and Massa Lubrense. Many interventions of the firefighters also in Benevento .

A storm sudden hit the village of Marina Grande a Capri just as the fast ferry ‘Isola di Procida’ was leaving the port towards Naples. The sudden gusts of wind that hit the body of water inside the port caused the boat to be chauffeured, which almost hit the quay where the hydrofoils dock, fortunately without consequences.

Damage and landslides also in Sorrento Coast . The biggest problems are found a Punta Scutolo , in Vico Equense. There are no injuries but due to boulders and mud that have invaded the road, long queues have formed in and out of the Sorrento Peninsula. The appeal is to pay close attention and to stay at home.