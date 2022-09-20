Home Sports Flood in the Marche, even the sniffing of dogs to look for little Mattia
Sports

Flood in the Marche, even the sniffing of dogs to look for little Mattia

by admin
Flood in the Marche, even the sniffing of dogs to look for little Mattia

New storm in the night: “Adriatic closed, it’s too dangerous”. In Senigallia schools closed until Thursday 22. The chief prosecutor of Ancona reconstructs the events: the Region has not notified the municipalities. Having found the backpack of the little 8-year-old Mattia, the rescue was concentrated inside the Patti Vanocci farm in Castellone di Suasa, along the Corinaldese. In the meantime, a second investigation has begun for the flood defeat affecting the Pesarese area

See also  Wearing roller skates to pass the "ice hockey addiction" Shaanxi Province Roller Skating Open in Xi'an

You may also like

Sofia Raffaeli psychologist all in gold: ‘I know...

Women’s Basketball World Cup: State is getting better

Women’s Basketball World Cup: State is getting better

Milan, Leao and the renewal: Chelsea, Sporting, the...

Here is Briscoe, the new American ace in...

The Lakers’ 14-man roster has 7 guards and...

Alessandro Gassmann, the green hero who fights for...

Mazzanti towards the World Cup: ‘Italy favored, but...

VIDEO / Wanda in a feline version: the...

Atalanta, Musso operated on at Villa Stuart after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy