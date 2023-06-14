flooding and disruption in the city

Flooded underpasses, roads like rivers, trees and branches fallen on the roadway. More hardships in Rome and Lazio a due to bad weather which has been raging for days over the skies of the capital and the municipalities of its province. A tropical climate, with sudden water blasts, gusts of wind, strong electrical activity, and scattered hailstorms. As happened Monday e Tuesday at the expense of motorists, scooter riders and citizens, grappling with waterways to ford and wet shoes and clothes.

Two hundred interventions in Rome and its province

The numbers of interventions carried out by the firefighters in Rome and its province are eloquent. Two hundred those carried out between the late afternoon of June 13 and the early hours of this morning. To which were then added dozens of calls starting from the early hours of Wednesday 14. The rescue teams worked tirelessly to restore the situation, following the requests received in the operations room, due to the violent storm that hit many areas of the city.

The abundant rains have caused inconveniences such as flooding of roads, housing structures, various reports of unsafe trees and branches, which mostly concerned the north and south-east quadrant of the city. Hardships not only in the city but also in the province in the areas close to the via Tiburtina, Prenestina and the whole Castelli Romani area.

8000 lightning strikes

As mentioned, electrical activity, i.e. lightning and arrows, is important. The data of Lightningmaps.org report almost 8,000 lightning strikes over Lazio in the past 24 hours, a truly remarkable value considering the period and the succession of phenomena”. An impressive video shot by a client of the Hilton Cavalieri alla Balduina, published on Meteo Lazio, in which you see lightning strikes a tree squarely.

Flooding of roads and underpasses

Flooded streets and underpasses have been registered in all areas of the city. In Acilia for example, where since this morning the local police of Rome Capital has the underpass of via del Mare is closed to traffic in the direction of via di Castel Fusano. Actual overflows are also reported by LuceVerde on the A24, in the section between the Portonaccio – Galla Placidia junction (6.1 km) and the junction of the East ring road (7.2 km). Problems due to heavy rains also on the other highways arriving in Rome. The Roma Nord branch line, between the connection to the A1 Milan-Naples motorway and the junction with the ring road and on the Autostrada del Sole between the Roma Nord branch connection (531 km) and the junction for Ceprano (642 km). Flooding also in Labaro, Centocelle, Tor Vergata, Alberone, Tor Vergata, Colle Salario, Tor Sapienza, Nomentano, Trieste district, African district and the whole area of ​​northern Rome and the southeast quadrant.

Whirlwind in Riano

Rome but also its province, such as Riano, where there was a small whirlwind. Problems also in Cave, Valmontone – with a flooded underpass -, Sant’Oreste, Labico the whole area of ​​the Prenestini Mountains and the north and east provinces of the capital, Monterotondo, Guidonia, Fonte Nuova, Tivoli, Mentana and the municipalities of the Valle dell’ Aniene.

The weather forecast

Bad weather that will also be present on the skies of the capital and Lazio on Thursday. As the experts predict 3Bmeteo in Rome tomorrow skies mainly with little or partially cloudy, with afternoon clouds associated with showers also of a thunderstorm nature, 5mm of rain is forecast. Tomorrow the maximum temperature recorded will be 25°C, the minimum 18°C, the zero degree point will be 3459m. The winds will be light in the morning and will come from the northeast, moderate in the afternoon and will come from the west-northwest.







