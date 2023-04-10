The Židenice floorball players are returning to the extra league after a year, from which they were relegated last year after 14 years. In the third final of the first league, they beat Třinec 5:3 at home and won the series 2:1 for the matches. Among the elite, he will replace Mlada Boleslav, who left the top competition after three years. Třinec will still fight for promotion in the playoff for the extra league with the Panthers Prague team, which won 4:2 over Mlada Boleslaví in the 2nd round of the play down.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

