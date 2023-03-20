Vítkovice won in Prague over the Black Angels 10:2 and Bohemians celebrated after the result 9:6 in the Prague derby against the home team Chodov. The promotion can also be completed by the champion Mladá Boleslav, who will play Sparta from 19:00 in Prague.

Tatran, which will choose its opponent for the fight for the super final, rounded off its winning streak to 30 matches. The last time they lost was in April’s super final in Prague’s O2 arena against Mlada Boleslav 1:2 in overtime. After two goals, Marek Beneš and Tomáš Hanák scored the most productive players of the regular season.

Hubálek shone with four points

Jakub Hubálek helped Vítkovice, who missed the semifinals last time in 2007, to a convincing fourth win over the Black Angels with four points for a hat trick and one assist. Jan Šebesta and Adam Delong scored twice, Matyáš Šindler scored three points for a goal and two assists.

Bohemians, who won the Czech Floorball Cup in Brno on January 17 and secured participation in the next Champions Cup, also celebrated their first semi-final appearance in the Superleague. With four points for three goals and one assist, Jakub Buršík, the best scorer of the regular season, helped to advance to victory, Vojtěch Bílek also scored a hat trick.