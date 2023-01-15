“I’m no longer willing to have this playing time, I’m 28 and I want to prove a lot.” Roberto Gagliardini’s outburst is the main headline of the Inter-Verona post match and is a clear symptom of intolerance due to Simone Inzaghi’s little use of it. His words, however, can be placed in a much broader context, in the wake of many players who, having left Zingonia, were unable to confirm themselves on the levels that had made them valuable pieces of the market and resold to big clubs.