Home Sports Flop after Atalanta: from Gagliardini to Caldara, from Conti to Gosens
Sports

Flop after Atalanta: from Gagliardini to Caldara, from Conti to Gosens

by admin

The midfielder who has in fact already said goodbye to Inter is not the only ex of the Goddess who has struggled away from Bergamo

“I’m no longer willing to have this playing time, I’m 28 and I want to prove a lot.” Roberto Gagliardini’s outburst is the main headline of the Inter-Verona post match and is a clear symptom of intolerance due to Simone Inzaghi’s little use of it. His words, however, can be placed in a much broader context, in the wake of many players who, having left Zingonia, were unable to confirm themselves on the levels that had made them valuable pieces of the market and resold to big clubs.

See also  MotoGp, Ducati in the storm in Qatar for "pushed" changes to the front. Bagnaia: "It's safe, I just have to press a button"

You may also like

Turin-Spezia, Juric: “We lacked energy”

Kevin Spacey guest of Cairo for Turin-Spezia

Premier League, Chelsea e Newcastle ok. Ora Tottenham-Arsenal

Biathlon, Lisa Vittozzi does not give up and...

Sassuolo, Carnevali: “Requests for Frattesi, but we want...

Scanavino in the stands for Juve Women-Sassuolo: it’s...

Wengen slalom: Kristoffersen masterpiece. Room 8, tenth Vinatzer

Murder suicide in Bellaria, we dig into the...

Juban chess has no retreat Zheng Weitong Wang...

Gagliardini away from Inter? That’s where it can...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy