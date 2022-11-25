Flop and injuries: Neymar, all the great missed opportunities with Brazil

Gold at the Sub 20, silver at the 2012 Olympics followed by gold at Rio 2016, finally gold at the 2013 Confederations Cup. Then Neymar had no luck in the big international events with the Seleçao: between injuries, reds and performances below his potential, the Brazilian has an empty showcase of titles in the World Cup and in the America’s Cup. And the ankle problem accused thanks to Milenkovic’s bad entry last night against Serbia, risks making his string of disappointments lengthen.

