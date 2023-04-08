Home Sports Flop Texas: First season since 1981 without playoffs
Flop Texas: First season since 1981 without playoffs

Flop Texas: First season since 1981 without playoffs

Historical note in the NBA after last night: for the first time since 1981 (i.e. since the Mavs’ arrival in the NBA), none of the three Texan teams (Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs) will play the playoffs.

