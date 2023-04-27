Florence Hardouin files a criminal complaint against the former president of the FFF

Noël Le Graet, then president of the French Football Federation, at the FIFA Women’s Football Convention in Paris on June 6, 2019. DPA / PHOTONONSTOP / DPA / PHOTONONSTOP

The preliminary investigation opened on January 13 by the Paris prosecutor’s office for “moral and sexual harassment” against the former president of the French Football Federation (FFF), Noël Le Graët, is progressing. According to our information, the former director general (DG) of the “3F”, Florence Hardouin, was heard, Tuesday, April 18, for several hours by the Brigade for the repression of delinquency against the person.

At the end of his hearing as the alleged victim, Mr.me Hardouin filed a complaint for “moral and sexual harassment” against Mr. Le Graët, joining the ongoing proceedings. Contacted, Mr. Le Graët’s lawyer, Florence Bourg, has not yet responded.

The investigators plan to hear, in the coming weeks, the possible complainants, employees, then the leaders of the FFF. Mme Hardouin should be heard again as a witness, at the end of the investigation, in order to provide additional information concerning the potential involvement of other leaders of the body.

Laid off on January 11 by the executive committee of the FFF, at the request of Mr. Le Graët, then dismissed on February 24, the former DG (2013-2023) believes that his sidelining is the consequence of the remarks she made on January 10, during her hearing by the inspectors of the General Inspectorate for Education, Sport and Research (IGESR).

The IGESR was then charged by the Minister of Sports, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, with an audit of the governance of the FFF as well as the allegations of the allegedly inappropriate behavior of Mr. Le Graët, who resigned on February 28, with former collaborators.

A claim for compensation of 2.5 million euros

On January 10, Mr.me Hardouin would have denounced alleged acts of “moral, sexual and sexist harassment” that she says she suffered from Mr. Le Graët for several years – “demeaning, humiliating and sexist remarks, sexist or sexual insults, repeated reflections on his physique, inappropriate and intimidating behavior often linked to excessive alcoholism, multiple invitations to dinner that are more than inappropriate and recurring questions about his private life and private” –, as well as malfunctions that are supposedly detrimental to employees, particularly female collaborators. Allegations that the former president of the FFF categorically denies.

Mme Hardouin, 56, submitted a report in this regard to the IGESR. Before her hearing by the inspection mission, she also sent it to the management of the FFF.

You have 60.58% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.