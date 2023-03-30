Home Sports Florence Hardouin seizes the prud’hommes
Florence Hardouin counterattacks. According to information from Mondethe former director general of the French Football Federation (FFF) seized, on Tuesday March 28, the management section of the Paris Labor Court to obtain the nullity of her dismissal, as well as damages to repair the prejudice that she considers to have suffered in connection with the execution and termination of her employment contract and the possible violation of the employer’s obligation of security towards her.

The executive committee of the FFF is still reluctant to enter into negotiations with Mr.me Hardouin, 56, who had been suspended on January 11, the day after her hearing by the General Inspectorate for Education, Sport and Research (IGESR), charged by the Minister for Sports, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, in September 2022, to carry out an audit at the “3F”.

The FFF finally gave up dismissing its “DG” for “serious misconduct”. According to the body, it is the content of the audit report, submitted on February 15, which justifies the end of its long collaboration with the person concerned.

The federation considers that the departure of Mme Hardouin, in office since 2013, was essential given his degraded and dysfunctional relationship with President Noël Le Graët – who resigned on February 28 – and the questioning of his legitimacy by several directors or collaborators since 2018. ‘IGERS had however estimated that the management of the director was not “harassing”.

Alleged acts of “moral and sexual harassment”

The FFF also relies on the conclusions of the audit report, which pinpointed the “failures” and the inefficiency of “policy to combat gender-based and sexual violence” conducted by the body. According to our information, Mr.me Hardouin will soon be heard by the Brigade for the repression of delinquency against the person, in charge of the preliminary investigation opened by the Paris prosecutor’s office, on January 16, for “sexual and moral harassment” against Mr. Le Graët, after a report issued by the IGERS under article 40 of the criminal procedure code.

On the criminal front, the investigations are progressing, in particular on the basis of the thick documentation provided by the General Inspectorate, and numerous hearings are planned for the spring. The investigators have, among other things, the hearing of Mme Hardouin at the IGESR, on January 10, as well as a note given by the former director general to the IGESR, as well as to the director of human resources of the FFF. In this note, she reportedly denounced alleged acts of “moral and sexual harassment” that she said she had suffered from Mr. Le Graët for several years.

