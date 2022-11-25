Home Sports Florens, we need to react after the stop at home But the derby at Certosa is another tough challenge




In group A of the B2 women’s series in which Florens Vigevano is inserted, the leaders are Universo In Volley Sfre Pavia, a terrible freshman who climbed alone to the top with six victories in the first seven days and consolidated his leadership last Saturday with the clear victory in the clash direct on the field of the favorite Direma Pizza Club Novara. Just Universo In Volley Sfre Pavia will be, in ten days, the next home match for Florens in the provincial derby scheduled at the PalaBonomi at 6pm on Saturday 3 December.

