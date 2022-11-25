In group A of the B2 women’s series in which Florens Vigevano is inserted, the leaders are Universo In Volley Sfre Pavia, a terrible freshman who climbed alone to the top with six victories in the first seven days and consolidated his leadership last Saturday with the clear victory in the clash direct on the field of the favorite Direma Pizza Club Novara. Just Universo In Volley Sfre Pavia will be, in ten days, the next home match for Florens in the provincial derby scheduled at the PalaBonomi at 6pm on Saturday 3 December.