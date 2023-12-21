Florentino and the Super League: “Soccer will never again be a monopoly”

Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, celebrated the ruling that prevents UEFA and FIFA from banning the Super League, and defended that football will no longer be a monopoly.

MADRID — Florentino Perez, president of Real Madrid, expressed “enormous satisfaction” after European justice ruled in favor of the Super League against UEFA and FIFA. He defended that “football will never again be a monopoly” and stated that the Super League is “a modern project fully compatible with national competitions and based on sporting merit.”

“We welcome with enormous satisfaction the decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union, which is responsible for guaranteeing our principles, values ​​and freedoms,” he commented in a statement broadcast by Realmadrid TV.

“In the coming days we will study with determination the scope of this resolution, but there are already two conclusions of great historical significance,” Florentino continued.

“The football is not and will never be again a monopoly. From today, the clubs will be masters of their destiny. We see our desire to promote European competitions that attract fans from all over the world fully recognized. The Europe of freedoms and football fans has triumphed,” he added.

“Today the right to reason and freedom prevail. Real Madrid will continue working for the good of football. Almost 70 years ago we took a fundamental step with the creation of the European Cup, and today we have the responsibility of giving European football the boost it so badly needs,” he continued.

After the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) considered this Thursday that FIFA and UEFA rules on the prior authorization of club football competitions, such as the Super League, violate Union Law, Florentino Pérez defended the competition model.

“We will continue to defend a modern project, fully compatible with national competitions, open to all, based on sporting merit and that will effectively impose respect for financial fair play. A project that will bring economic sustainability for all clubs and that above all will protect the players and excite fans around the world,” he noted.

The president of Real Madrid recalled in his speech that 69 years ago the club he now presides was the promoter of the European Cup.

“We will do it despite the campaigns that we have suffered and that are going to intensify in the coming days. But no one said that ending a monopoly after so many decades was easy. “We are faced with the opportunity to improve club football so that it once again provokes the passion that fans need,” he assured.

“We are at the beginning of a new time, in which we can work from freedom and without acting against anything or anyone. From today, the present and future of European football is finally in the hands of clubs, fans, and players. Our destiny belongs to us and we have a great responsibility before us. “It is a great day for the history of football and sport,” he concluded.

The decision of the Grand Chamber, which answers the preliminary questions posed by the Commercial Court No. 17 of Madrid and cannot be appealed, contradicts the opinion of the attorney general assigned to the case, who, when publishing his non-binding conclusions a year ago, argued that UEFA and FIFA acted in accordance with the law.

The Luxembourg court, however, established this Thursday that UEFA and FIFA abused their “dominant position.”

“The rules of the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) that make any project for a new club football competition, such as the Super League, subject to their prior authorization and that prohibit clubs and players participating in it, under penalty of sanctions, are illegal,” the ruling states.

