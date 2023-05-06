Home » Florentino ‘cries’ for Vinicius and charges against the calendar
Sports

by admin
05/07/2023 at 00:54

CEST


The president of Real Madrid praised the Brazilian and “charged” against the accumulation of matches

“The referees should defend the players who give a show,” said the white boss

Florentino Pérez, little given to making hot assessments, skipped his own protocol after Real Madrid’s victory in the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna (2-1). The president of Real Madrid sent Osasuna a message of brotherhood and congratulated him on the match played. “They are having a great season, they leave their soul and that is worthy of respect“said the businessman.

Florentino recognized the value of a trophy like the Cup, especially given the difficult opponents they have had to leave along the way. “It has been a very competitive Cup. We started with Cacereño, who gave us a lot of trouble, then Villarreal, Atlético and Barcelona. In the final we have had a team like Osasuna, who have played a great game and that is why I value it more”, he pointed out.

As for Rodrygo, the match’s mustache-scorer, the Whites’ president noted: “He’s very good. He’s very young. He’s going to give us madridistas many years of satisfaction.” Florentino Pérez also did not miss the opportunity to analyze what Vinicius ‘suffers’ on the pitch. The president of Real Madrid praised the Brazilian and asked rivals and referees to respect his figure. “He is the best in the world in his position. It is difficult to stop him and they have to make many fouls on him. He protests and they take a lot of cards from him, something I don’t understand. You have to defend the players who give a show and generate illusion“, he asserted.

Finally, he sent a ‘dart’ to those in charge of making the calendar, due to the accumulation of matches and the next tie against Manchester City: “He doesn’t give us time to rest. Whoever makes the calendar should make him look at it.”

