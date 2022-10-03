Real Madrid president against Uefa: “Nadal and Federer have faced each other more than 40 times, my club and Liverpool only 9 in 67 years. Why deprive the fans of this show? The European Court of Justice with its resolution will mark the future of football “

From our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci

Florentino Perez does not give up, and raises. Superlega’s first project, awkwardly presented in the ‘Chiringuito’ circus, a colorful nocturnal television broadcast by a small Spanish TV, was wrecked in a few hours. But the idea of ​​a supranational championship that brings together the cream of continental football for Perez (and Laporta and Agnelli) is still alive. And the president of Real Madrid hopes to receive a new impetus from the ruling of the European Court of Justice expected between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023. A ruling that could blow up the bench of European football if he were to consider Uefa’s work as a monopoly. Perez waits, continues to hope and in the meantime sends messages. Today in Valdebebas the general assembly of the Casa Blanca was scheduled, and Florentino spoke clearly.

FOOTBALL IN CRISIS — “To solve a problem, you must first recognize its existence. Our beloved football in Europe is sick and losing leadership. Young people are less and less interested in our sport, they ask for a quality product that current European competitions do not offer. With all due respect, we believe these competitions must change to offer a quality product throughout the season. ” See also Super league volley, Lube Civitanova champion of Italy. It is the seventh championship

NADAL E FEDERER — “Nadal and Federer have faced each other over 40 times in recent years, Nadal and Djokovic 59. And yet if we think of Liverpool, we as Real Madrid have challenged him just 9 times in 67 years. With Chelsea four times, and two in the last two. What is the point of trying the fans of matches like these? If the rules of football were to be applied in other sports in recent years we would have seen a Nadal-Federer just three times “.

THE DECADENCE — “For reasons that we cannot understand, Uefa is going in the opposite direction. The new model of the Champions League will only serve to further alienate the fans and accelerate the decadence of football. There are no football clubs among the ten richest clubs. of the world. We are doing something wrong in our old Europe ”.

AGAINST THE LIGA — “How does La Liga celebrate as a success the sale of its product at the same price as 4 years ago when we live in a time of inflation? The subscribers of the television channels have dropped by 40%, and the solution is… to raise the prices, to make those who stay pay more. The NFL audiovisual cashiers, where the teams play only 8 home games, have surpassed those of the Champions League. I repeat, here in old Europe we are doing badly. Football is losing the battle ”.

IN FAVOR OF THE SUPERLEGA — “The debate on the Superlega cannot be reduced to its format. European justice is questioning the UEFA monopoly in football. The Super League would not be a closed competition, because it would have opened 25% of the seats “. See also Bremer, Inter does not raise: Juve highest bid on the way

DART FOR AL KHELAIFI — “Recently the president of the ECA (Nasser Al Khelaifi, who succeeded Andrea Agnelli in the position, ed) said that Real Madrid is afraid of competition. Someone should remind the president of the ECA who Real Madrid is. of our DNA and we have the responsibility to protect our sport. The Superlega follows its course through a legal process and the conflict is expected to be resolved with a sentence that will mark European football “.

ATTACK ON UEFA — “Uefa with its new Champions model increases the number of matches between non-transcendent teams, and thus does nothing but accelerate the decline of football. According to Forbes, Madrid is the thirteenth most relevant sports club in the world, before we were in fifth place. And there are only three football clubs on this list. Evidently they work very well in the United States and very badly in old Europe ”.

