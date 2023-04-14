Home Sports Florian Kehrmann forms handball talents before the Final Four with TBV Lemgo
Florian Kehrmann forms handball talents before the Final Four with TBV Lemgo

FLorian Kehrmann laughs: “Whoever wins the first semi-final, Flensburg or the Löwen, will keep their fingers crossed for us in the second because we are supposedly the easier opponent in the final.” The TBV Lemgo coach feels comfortable in the role of the outsider . In the group of heavyweights Magdeburg, Flensburg and Rhein-Neckar Löwen, this is also the traditional club from the Lippe district – Kehrmann and managing director Jörg Zereike have to make do with a budget half as big as the other participants in the DHB Cup finals this weekend in Cologne .

But in the discipline “small money, big effect” the people from Lemgo have held a top position for years. With Coach Kehrmann you have earned the reputation of a first-class training club. This became particularly visible in June 2021, when Lemgo first beat Kiel, then Melsungen and won the cup for the fourth time in the club’s history – at that time still in Hamburg.

Now the “Final Four” has moved to Cologne, where not 12,000 fans as in the north, but 20,000 spectators are expected when Flensburg plays against the Löwen on Saturday (4:10 p.m. on Sky), then Magdeburg against Lemgo (7 p.m. on Sky ). The move is associated with melancholy – and more prize money: the winner gets 200,000 euros.

Lemgo is there for the third time in a row, and as you might have guessed after two strong seasons with more wins than losses, the trip to the Rhine is a surprise this time – the TBV gave up four regular players last summer. The fact that Jonathan Carlsbogård went to Barcelona and Bjarki Már Elísson to Veszprém shows which clubs are now using Lemgo.


It will continue like this: In the summer, right winger Lukas Zerbe will move to THW Kiel, defense chief Gereon Guardiola to Erlangen. “We’re used to giving away influential people,” says Kehrmann. The TBV would even have accepted the fight to stay in the class this season – but is definitely in the lower midfield.

