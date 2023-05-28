Florian Sotoca “proud to have brought RC Lens back to the European Cup”

Brice Samba, after Lens’ victory over Ajaccio (3-0) on Saturday “It’s wonderful, we’ve worked hard all season to make the people of Lens proud, I have no words to describe the pride. It’s been a long time since the club was in the European Cup, we’re going to take advantage of it. When we recovered second place, beating Marseille, we really started to believe in the Champions League, we are very proud tonight. »
Florian Sotoca and Jonathan Gradit : “We wanted to respect this Ajaccio team as much as possible, we managed to do that on Saturday. It’s a magnificent evening, just like our season, a just reward after what we have accomplished within the club. We are super happy to discover the Champions League, it is the culmination of a project. We had an extraordinary season and we are proud to have brought RC Lens back to the European Cup. What we are experiencing is wonderful. »
Roger Boli, asked about the performance of Loïs Openda, who equaled his record of 20 goals in Ligue 1: “It was a promise, he did it so well (flying after the goal), it was in front of me that he scored his penalty. I want him to continue scoring more, and I hope he stays in Lens. »
Joseph Oughourlian, president of RC Lens : “We are a club that can and must play in Europe, we are delighted, aware of where we come from, we remain humble and we work a lot. We demonstrated that tonight and throughout the season. We have a great crowd and team. »