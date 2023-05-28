Florian Sotoca “proud to have brought RC Lens back to the European Cup”

Florian Sotoca and Jonathan Gradit : “We wanted to respect this Ajaccio team as much as possible, we managed to do that on Saturday. It’s a magnificent evening, just like our season, a just reward after what we have accomplished within the club. We are super happy to discover the Champions League, it is the culmination of a project. We had an extraordinary season and we are proud to have brought RC Lens back to the European Cup. What we are experiencing is wonderful. »