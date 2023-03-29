Home Sports Flowers to celebrate!The Bucks lock the Central Division championship team to post: 5 consecutive years!! – yqqlm
2023-03-29

NBA Wide Angle

Original title: Sprinkle Flowers to Celebrate! The Bucks lock the Central Division champion team to post: 5 consecutive years!!

On March 29th, Beijing time, in the just-concluded game, the Cavaliers lost to the Eagles 118-120. So far, the Bucks have officially locked the Central Division champion.

After the game, the Bucks posted a message to celebrate: For the fifth consecutive season, the Milwaukee Bucks are the Central Division champions! !

The Central Division teams are: Bucks, Cavaliers, Pacers, Pistons, Bulls.

So far, the Bucks have a record of 54 wins and 21 losses, the Cavaliers 48 wins and 29 losses, the Bulls 36 wins and 39 losses, the Pacers 33 wins and 43 losses, and the Pistons 16 wins and 59 losses.

