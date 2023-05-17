Fluminense resists harassment from Flamengo

The ‘Mengao’ wasted a numerical advantage for 38 minutes and did not go from 0-0 against a smaller and defensive ‘Flu’

Everything was left open and the classification for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil will be decided in the second leg

Flamengo missed a great opportunity to open up the lead against Fluminense in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The 0-0 ended up being a moral victory for Tricolor, who knew how to resist the last 38 minutes of the match with one less player after the red card sent off Felipe Melo for a ticket to Gabigol.

Jorge Sampaoli’s team was better playing against 11 and against 10. The Argentine coach won the tactical game against Fernando Diniz, with a very seasoned Flamengo that came out to press up and drowned out its rival during many phases of the derby.

The ‘Flu’, who had endorsed River Plate a historic 5-1 victory in the Liberadores, was, on this occasion, a small team, largely due to the aggressive attitude of a ‘Mengao’ who played one of his best games in its entirety since it is directed by ‘Branch’. In addition, the Tricolor had the significant loss of the ex-Madridista Marcelo,because he had to retire in the 40th minute suffering from muscular discomfort.

The rubronegros, who were the ones who enjoyed the best opportunities, were one step away from scoring with a left-footed shot from Gabigol that was stamped on the left post of the goal of Fabio (min 20) y from Arrascaeta sent rejection sky high.

The tie was left open and everything will be decided in the second leg, which will be played again at the Maracana, but this time with Flamengo at home, scheduled for June 1.

EThis Wednesday the other crosses of the round of 16 of the Brazilian KO tournament are played: Palm trees-Fortress; Santos-Bahia; Gremio-Cruzeiro; Sport Recife-Sao Paulo; Mineiro-International America; At. Mineiro-Coritnhians and Ath. Paranaense-Botafogo.

Flamengo returns to the scene this Sunday on the same stage of the Maracana when they will receive a Coritnhians in crisis, that occupies the relegation zone and that accumulates five games without winning, in a match of the sixth day of the Brasileirao. For its part, Fluminense will face a new Rio de Janeiro classic, this time at the Nilton Santos stadium, the fiefdom of a Botafogo that is the sole leader of the championship.