the side MarceloReal Madrid idol, Argentine striker Germán Ezequiel Cano and Alexsander They outlined with their goals this Sunday the 4-1 beating that Fluminense inflicted on its most bitter rival, Flamengo, in the final of the Carioca Championship played at the Maracana.

Marcelo scored for the first time since he returned to Flu, the club where he was formed and left 17 years ago. Cano wasted a penalty, but signed a double and Alexsander completed the exhibition of the club from the Laranjeiras neighborhood, which had lost in the first leg 2-0, also at the stadium in the north of Rio de Janeiro.

Flamengo’s full-back Ayrton Lucas scored when the game was already set.

Fluminense, who had also won the 2022 edition, adds 33 titles of the regional tournament of the state of Rio de Janeirofour less than his rival, whose coach, the Portuguese Vítor Pereira, was practically without support to continue in office.

Flamengo, current champion of the Copa Libertadoresdid not have the Chileans Arturo Vidal and Erick Pulgarnor with Uruguayan Giorgian de Arrascaeta, all injured.

Flamengo put the goalkeeper Santos on the field, the center-back David Luiz, the Uruguayan winger Guillermo Varela, midfielders Gerson and Thiago Maia and the national team strikers Pedro, Gabriel Barbosa ‘Gabigol’ and Everton.

The winger Filipe Luís and the World Cup player Everton Ribeiro also jumped from the reserve bench, but they did not manage to straighten the course of the red and black team.

With the urgency of victory to overcome the 2-0 deficit coach Fernando Diniz’s team went out for the victory from the initial whistle and after 26 minutes, after eluding Everton and Gerson, Marcelo scored the first goal of the game.

Five minutes later and without letting Flamengo react, a counterattack by Paulo Henrique Gansowith a millimeter assist of 10, left Cano against Santos to expand to 2-0 in the 31st minute.

With the series even, Fluminense went off encouraged at half-time and Flamengo crestfallen.

In the second half, Flamengo wanted to impose conditions, but a handball in the area by Fabrício Bruno was sanctioned as a penalty.

At minute 55, after Santos saved Cano’s penalty, the rebound fell to the Argentine again to make it 3-0 and thus score his 18th goal of the season, 16 of them in the Carioca Championship.

Flamengo tried to discount, but after 64 minutes a shot from the winger Guga was defended by Santos and, again on a rebound, Alexsander scored the fourth.

In replacement time, a projection by Matheus França freed Ayrton Lucas, who had no problem beating goalkeeper Fábio and sealing the final 4-1. EFE

