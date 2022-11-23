CASTING

The Oltrepadane of group C of women’s D fly with Tecnosoft Casteggio which wins the derby 3-0 with Universo Tempocasa Pavia and Caputo Costruzioni Stradella which beats Segrate 3-0. Net ko for Rivanazzano on the field of the leaders, while Garlasco snatches a point from Fombio. In group D, a painful comeback victory for Mortara over Cusago, Florens at the PalaBonomi falls with Vams Milano, Binasco rules Busto Arsizio in three sets. Group C (6th day): Deltainfor Fombio-Garlasco 3-2 (25-27, 25-19, 18-25, 25-3, 15-11), Properzi Lodi-Marudo Sgeam 3-2 (25-23, 23-25 , 19-25, 28-26, 15-13), Credera-Rivanazzano 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-10), Casteggio-Universo 3-0 (25-17, 25-8 25- 10), Caputo Stradella-Segrate 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-18), Riozzo-Segi Spino 1-3 (25-18, 23-25, 21-25, 20-25); rip. Cremona. Classification: Believe 18; Stradella, Casteggio 12; Marudo, Spino 10; Rivanazzano, Riozzo, Lodi 9; Cremona 8; Garlasco 6; Phombium 5; Universe, Segrate. Girone D: Novate-Ramcube Audax Corsico 3-2 (25-20, 13-25, 25-21, 25-27, 15-12), Mortara-Cusago 3-2 (16-25, 26-24, 22-25, 27-25, 15-10), Milan Team-Torricelli 2-3 (17-25, 25-22, 14-25, 27-25, 8-15), Basiglio-S. Gaetano Abbiategrasso 3-1 (25-17, 25-20, 18-25, 25-17), Florens Vigevano-Vams Milano 1-3 (18-25, 25-22, 17-25, 19-25), Tempocasa Binasco-Busto Arsizio 3-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-20); rip. Novate. Standings: Basiglio 17; Vams 15; Novate 11; Mortara, Cem Milan 9; Abbiategrasso 8; Florens, Mtv Milan, Novate 7; Binasco 6; Cusago 5; Bust 3; Corsico 0 (Mtv two games less; Novate, Florens, Binasco, Abbiategrasso, Cusago, Vams one less).

A miserly day of satisfaction in terms of results for the men’s Serie D Pavia (group A). Both Gifra Vigevano and Olympia Garlasco surrendered without scoring respectively on the Volley Magenta field and at home with Gonzaga Milano. Rested Universo Pavia that tomorrow evening, early at 20.30, will play the derby in Buccinasco with Olympia Garlasco. Girone A (6th day): Vero Monza-Rozzano 3-1 (25-23, 17-25, 25-19, 25-22), Magenta-Gifra Vigevano 3-1 (25-15, 23-25, 25-16, 25-18), Abbiategrasso-Monza Volley 1-3 (25-19, 18-25, 20-25, 24-26), Garlasco-Gonzaga 1-3 (21-25, 19-25, 27-25, 19 -25), Paderno Dugnano-Bollate 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-23), Opera-Bresso 3-1 (25-17, 21-25, 25-16, 25-18); rip. Universe. Classification: Opera 17; True Monza 16; Monza Volleyball 15; Abbiategrasso 12; Rozzano 11; Bresso, Paderno, Magenta 9; Gonzaga 6; Bollate 3; universe 1; Gifra, Garlasco 0.