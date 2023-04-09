From the deepest depths of the Amazon and the scorching sands of the Sahara to the barren ice of the Arctic, there are parts of the world that few people get the chance to visit for themselves. If you think like a human, the air above K2, the second highest mountain on Earth, is one such place. But hang gliders Tom de Dorlodot and Horacio Llorens are different – they think like birds. Birds can go places people normally can’t. The movie “Flight Between the Mountains” they made will take you there.

The two are as comfortable in the air as they are on the ground. Lloren is a champion aerobatic hang glider, pushing his hang glider to the limit in the air, while de Dorlodot uses the power of the wind and the sun to lift him into the sky and push him hundreds of kilometers away from his take-off point. This is The sport of cross-country hang gliding, which is also the basis for events such as the Red Bull X-Alps in Austria, sees athletes run, hike and fly incredible distances in a single day.

Generally speaking, the higher you climb, the farther you fly. While the goal of competitive cross-country flying is always distance, altitude has the appeal – it’s a simple number that’s easy to understand and compare, and, let’s be honest, what could feel better than being on top of the world?

A whole new way to conquer K2

People fly on hang gliders from Everest (238m higher than K2), but in all cases they hike up the mountain with their wings dragged and then descend on what is known as a “sled ride”.

Llorens and de Dorlodot, who started their trip accompanied by their friend Rámon Morillas, took a different approach. Although they are climbers, they have no intention of scaling what is widely considered the most dangerous mountain in the world. What they saw was a different opportunity: to use K2/K2’s wide face, combined with strong valley winds, to fly up to and eventually over the mountain.

Located in the central Karakoram, K2 feeds the 60-kilometre-long Baltoro Glacier, one of the longest glaciers in the world. Their base camp is at the foot of the glacier, several kilometers from the summit. People have tried hang gliding to reach K2 and above before, but they didn’t even get close – just made it to basecamp. He said: “If they succeed, they will be the first to cross these boundaries, which is very important for de Dorlodot. It really motivates me to try new routes, to challenge things that have never been done before, It’s like diving into the bottom of the ocean for the first time.”

But this isn’t the bottom of the ocean, it’s near the top of the Earth. Can it be done? The challenges are many, as anyone familiar with the mountains knows that the weather means everything. When it’s bad, you’re waiting for it to end. When it’s good, you still have to deal with complex logistics; taking care of your body and mind, and of course the challenges of the adventure itself – including altitude and lack of oxygen.

Hang gliding is not like climbing a mountain. You can’t slow it down or turn it off. When you’re up, you’re there, and losing consciousness can mean the worst possible outcome.

“Going from 5,000m to 8,000m in one hour is extreme,” de Dorlodot said. “Your body is not made for it. While they acclimate as much as they can before travelling, flying with oxygen tanks is obviously a must.” Yes. They have two liter oxygen tanks, pressurized to 2,300 bar, sending a small but steady amount of oxygen directly into their noses. One more thing to manage. Thin air also means they have to rethink every aspect of their gear. part.”

There is another key factor: trust. Adventures like this can’t really be done alone, you always need someone to support you. For Llorens, it was Dorlodot without a doubt. Llorens said: “I have known him for many years, we have been involved in many projects together. We have also encountered many problems together. So, we understand and trust each other. If I say, can we try this? He will follow me , if he told me we had to go that way, I would follow him.”

an adventure like no other

But, the proof is there. In 2021, another Red Bull X-Alps veteran, Antoine Girard, flew over Broad Peak, which was just 10km from K2 at the time. In doing so, he set a record for the highest altitude ever flown, reaching 8,407 meters. For de Dorlodot and Llorens to break it, they have to jump to K2.

From there, they don’t need thermals, they need wind, blowing up the side of the mountain, pushing them higher and higher. If successful, they will fly over the 8,611-meter summit. Regardless, if they get close, it’s an adventure – and that’s what they’re about to do.

Which brings us back to the film: a documentary filmed by the athletes themselves, filmed in the Karakoram mountains. Belgian de Dorlodot – who studied film at school – believes this is the most extraordinary high-altitude aerial footage ever captured in this part of the world. He said: “This kind of footage has never been seen before. Even five years ago you wouldn’t be able to take pictures of this quality. Just us – without the help of a helicopter crew – and they didn’t even have more than 6,000 in this part of the world. rice!”

But more importantly, from the moment they took their first big flight, they knew it would be one of the greatest adventures of their lives, what they called the “Grand Slam” – Before Kawaguchi Tower Never-flyed junctions, Muztagta, K2 Broad Peak and Gasherbrum. Ascending some of the world’s most iconic mountains from the air in a single day is quite a feat. highest altitude? 7,577 meters.

It may not be as high as the summit of K2, but that’s because the winds that would have pushed them up to the summit in the end simply couldn’t help, and the extent of the sky’s ventilation remains a mystery. However, one thing is clear: “”On the right day, with the right wind and the right pilot under the wing, it will work. “There is no doubt that Llorens and de Dorlodot will be back.

But if you really want to experience the adventure, it’s easy, just watch the video at the top of the page and take in the beautiful scenery. Because this movie takes you to a place you’ve never been before: so close to the mountains that you can almost touch them, but you don’t have to—you just keep soaring.

