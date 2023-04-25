Focal and Facet, the ultralight Gregory backpacks

With the minimalist models Focal and Facet, Gregory backpacks have once again hit the bingo, combining the super light weight of the backpacks with the dynamic suspension system, of great comfort and perfectly ventilated. Thus they were born Minimalist touring backpacks with unique features: recycled materials, ultralight and treated with Polygiene Stays Fresh technology for odor control; perfect tools for those looking for minimum weight combined with maximum comfort for greater performance and speed in the mountains.

Ultralight backpacks for short routes

After the successful launch in spring 2022, GREGORY expands this line by adding a 38 liter model for shorter routes and the FACET version -in 35 and 45 liter sizes- made for fit the female anatomy. For minimalist mountaineers Gregory’s double blow in the “weightless” FOCAL, for men and FACET, for women!

Perimeter frame in ultra-light aluminum

It all starts from perimeter frame in ultra-light aluminum with crossbar in fiberglass. Faithful to the Gregory philosophy, the designers have not sacrificed comfort on the move to achieve their goals: they have equipped these backpacks with the dynamic FreeFloat suspension system for maximum ventilation. The innovative mesh back panel reduces contact with the wearer’s body and allows air to flow freely between the person and the backpack. The weight is close enough to the center of gravity and ensures stable load handling. The seamless, pre-shaped waist belt transfers most of the weight to the hips. Designed to mimic the natural movement of the wearer’s body, the hip belt connects directly to the frame via two flexible FreeFloat panels.

Flexibly mounted, the two wings move independently of the pack itself, dynamically flexing with the wearer’s movements. The comfortable and breathable shoulder harness is equipped with a sternum strap with integrated emergency whistle and hydration clip. Available in two torso lengths, the suspension system is seamlessly lined in mesh material from the waist belt, working its way up the back to the shoulder harness. This material maximizes air circulation and has excellent moisture wicking properties. Gregory combines this feature with Polygiene Stays Fresh Technology, an odor control treatment that inhibits the growth of bacteria keeping the suspension system fresher for longer even during strenuous uphill hikes. Polygiene is bluesign and OEKO-TEX certified. Most of the touring backpack is made of recycled nylon and the lining is made from recycled polyester. And no harmful PFCs were used. Buckles and hooks are bluesign® certified.

Specific functions for light mountaineering

In addition to low weight, minimalist mountaineers (and not only them) look for and appreciate specific functionality and smart features in their equipment. Precisely for this FOCAL and FACET propose the classic top loading (TOP LOADERS), a top pocket with a large zipped compartment; a small lower zipped pocket; reflective attachment points and a key clip. Hardcore minimalists can too simply remove the top pocket and thus reduce the weight of the backpack by another 80 g. For unfavorable weather conditions, a practical splash guard and a custom-made rain cover are available, which can be stored under the top lid of the backpack. Stretch mesh front and side pockets keep essentials, like water bottles, close at hand on the go. The integrated clip is compatible with Gregory’s hydration systems.

It’s still: hipbelt pockets offer more storage space for smaller items; lightweight compression straps stabilize load and secure excess gear; reflective loops for trekking poles or an ice ax create an internal attachment system to attach the NANO backpack…

Could all this be enough to make FOCAL and FACET the lightest, safest and friendliest featherweights of the year? NB. The weight can be reduced by a further 80 grams by removing the lid compartment.

The FOCAL is available in 38, 48 and 58 liter sizes in Ozone Black. The FACET is available in 35 and 45 liter sizes, in Sunset Grey.

READ ALSO: Gregory’s backpacks specifically for “plus size”

Advertising