Focus｜Qingdao Manatee contacted the naturalized player Alan to indirectly help the national football team to strive for multiple goals_League_Season_Fluminense

The Chinese Super League Qingdao Manatee Club wants to introduce naturalized international Alan? Beijing Youth Daily reporter learned after verification that this rumor is not groundless. At present, the Manatee Club has communicated with the player himself through his agent about the introduction of Alan. In the case that the cooperation conditions are basically agreed upon, the two parties will further communicate on the details of the contract. If Manatee can sign Alan, it will not only help him complete the goal of relegation in the Super League, but also help Alan increase his appearance rate in the game, thereby indirectly helping the national football team to increase their striker strength, which can be said to serve multiple purposes.

In less than 20 days, Alan will be 34 years old. The naturalized striker, who played 10 games for the national football team and scored 3 goals, was terminated with his former club Guangzhou Football Club in February last year. It was not until June last year that he was re-employed in the veteran Brazilian team Fluminense.

However, after representing the national football team in the away game against Vietnam on February 1 last year, Alan was unable to represent the team again and was absent from systematic training for a long time. Alan’s state in the past year was not ideal. Until September 28 last year, he It was only for the first time that he represented Fluminense in the 2022 season of the Brazilian League. Then he scored for the team for the first time in the 37th round of the Brazilian League on November 9 last year.

After entering the 2023 season, Alan’s situation in the Fluminense club is not ideal. On April 29, local time, Fluminense Club played away against Fortaleza in the third round of this season’s Brazilian League. Alan completed his debut in this season’s Brazilian League. He scored 1 goal before halftime when he started the game. This is also the first time he has scored in an official game after 174 days. Unfortunately, he was substituted in the second half and the team lost 2-4.

Up to now, there have been 11 rounds of the Brazilian League this season. Fluminense Club temporarily ranks 5th in the standings with 5 wins, 3 draws and 3 losses, and temporarily ranks 4th in the scoring list with 17 goals. But Alan only scored 1 goal. Since the Argentine striker Cano in the same position has already scored 3 goals, and the team also has many good players such as Maroni, Kennedy, Lele, Jesus, Isaac, etc., Alan, who is nearly 34 years old, has encountered an unprecedented challenge. competitive pressure. With only one chance to play in the league this season, transfer may be the best choice for Alan to change his situation.

It is also obvious that Qingdao Manatee is thirsty for talent. In the 12 rounds of the Super League this season that has ended, the Manatee team temporarily ranked second from the bottom of the standings with 2 wins, 2 draws and 8 losses. Among the 10 goals they scored, the defender Zhang Wei who scored 3 goals together with forward Kang Gua was the top scorer in the team. This means that if Manatee wants to avoid relegation, he must strengthen his attacking power. Alan, who has a successful experience in the Chinese Super League, is naturally a good candidate.

It is understood that the Manatee Club has already communicated with Alan. What needs to be explained is that Alan still has a contract with Fluminense. Even if the two clubs and the player themselves reach a consensus on the transfer, the Manatee club will need to pay a considerable economic price for signing him. Therefore, compared with Rongcheng’s introduction of Exxon with zero transfer fee, Manatee is facing greater economic pressure on the issue of introducing Alan.

Manatee wants to introduce Manatee, and there is another consideration, that is, to help the national football team as much as possible while the team is relegating. As we all know, Chengdu Rongcheng Club introduced another naturalized striker Exxon at the beginning of this year. One of the purposes is to indirectly help the national team to increase its striker strength. Since Exxon maintained almost full attendance in the first 12 rounds of the league and scored 4 goals, it is logical to return to the national team. If Alan can return to the Super League and guarantee the league appearance rate, then it is only a matter of time before he returns to the national football team. With many naturalized players to help out, the national football team may have more confidence in the competition for the top 36 of the 2026 World Preliminaries that will start in November and the Asian Cup early next year.

