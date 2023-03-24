Over the past few days, the Administration Center for Shooting and Archery, the Qigong Center, the Research Institute, the Chinese Softball Association, and the National Sailing and Windsurfing Team have conscientiously studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during the National Two Sessions and the spirit of the National Two Sessions. Everyone said that it is necessary to follow the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the spirit of the National Two Sessions, focus on the main responsibility and the main business, and take the responsibility of “success does not have to be mine, success must be me” to effectively promote the high-quality development of sports. Contribute wisdom and strength to building a sports power.

The Shooting and Archery Sports Management Center held a study meeting immediately after the two sessions of the country. Secretary of the Party Committee and director of the center, Liang Chun, said that it is necessary to conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the spirit of the two sessions of the country, and earnestly carry out special management of ideological and moral and work style construction , combined with the reality of the center, take practical measures to focus on improving the ideology and morals of the party members and cadres and the national team, as well as the ability to build glory for the country, form a good atmosphere of “being upright, united and forging ahead, doing business and starting a business“, and make new achievements in the new journey. The excellent results will make greater contributions to building a sports power. Olympic shooting champion Yang Haoran said when exchanging learning experience, we will work hard and work hard to make new contributions to the motherland in the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Paris Olympic Games. Olympic shooting champion Jiang Ranxin said that as athletes in the new era, we must unswervingly listen to and follow the party, embrace dreams and be down-to-earth, dare to think and do good things, and strive for greater honor for the motherland.

The Qigong Center held a special study session. Dong Jun, Director of the Center and Secretary of the Party Committee, said that it is necessary to deeply understand the significance of this year’s National Two Sessions, and deeply study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during the Two Sessions. Facing the new situation and new tasks of the sports industry, Health Qigong must adhere to the people-centered development idea, take the implementation of the “Health Qigong 14th Five-Year Plan” and the “Culture Going Global” strategy as the starting point, and contribute to accelerating the construction of a sports power . It is necessary to carefully build a higher-level public service system to help build a healthy China and promote the health of the whole people; it is necessary to actively promote the traditional Chinese culture and health care culture, establish a platform and position for cultural promotion, and tell a good story about Chinese sports. It is necessary to adhere to the bottom line thinking, prevent and resolve potential risks and hidden dangers that may occur in the field of Health Qigong. Strengthen party building, strengthen political guidance, further improve work style, effectively transform the spirit of the two sessions into the actual results of the high-quality development of Health Qigong projects, and provide more scientific fitness products for the people.

The party committee of the scientific research institute organized a study (expansion) meeting of the theoretical center group. Cao Jingwei, secretary of the party committee and director of the research institute, said that in the next work, all departments and branches of the scientific research institute must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the national two sessions The spirit, insisting on stability and seeking progress, combined with the reality of sports science and technology to help work, anchored the goal of building a sports power in 2035, updated concepts, broadened thinking, improved the pattern, strengthened cooperation with relevant units, and fully tapped internal and external resources , make every effort to ensure the implementation of the national key sports project tasks, effectively strengthen the ideological and moral and work style construction of the cadre team, strive to improve the overall level of sports scientific research, and achieve high-quality development of various undertakings and high-level innovation of sports science and technology.

The Chinese Softball Association recently held a joint (expanded) meeting of the party and government. Yang Xu, deputy director of the Handball Baseball Sports Management Center and chairman of the Chinese Softball Association, said that it is necessary to implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the spirit of the two sessions of the country as a current and future goal. An important political task for the development of softball in a certain period. With the goal of building a strong sports country, we must work hard and move forward courageously. We must clearly understand the new situation and tasks facing the development of softball, dig deep into the development momentum, and be brave in reform and innovation. Guide career development with systematic thinking, and promote the all-round development of sports, group, and youth events. Tang Changdong, the head coach of the National Women’s Softball Team, said: “As a member of the national team, we must play an important role in building a strong sports country, undertake important missions, focus on preparing for the game, play well in the Hangzhou Asian Games, and help the development of sports with practical actions.”

The national sailing windsurfing team recently held a team meeting at the Haikou Sports Training Base to study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the spirit of the National Two Sessions. Zhang Xiaodong, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, deputy director of the Water Sports Management Center, and chairman of the China Sailing and Windsurfing Association, said that all personnel must do a good job in preparing for the Paris Olympics with high quality. The most important thing at present is to coordinate the August Olympics in The Hague The preparations for the qualifiers and the Hangzhou Asian Games in September will go all out to ensure that all preparations are implemented, and strive to qualify for the Olympic Games as soon as possible and achieve excellent results in the Asian Games. Zhang Yongqiang, the head coach of fast boat sailing, said that we must firmly grasp the primary task of high-quality development, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept of sailing training, perform our duties with a strong sense of political responsibility and historical mission, and earnestly implement the spirit of the two sessions. Real place. Olympic champion Lu Yunxiu said that she will earnestly transform the learning results into improved training effects, use practical actions to win good results, and go all out with a high sense of responsibility and mission to welcome the Hangzhou Asian Games, the World Championships, and the Paris Olympic Games, and raise the national flag on the field , Play the national anthem.

Reporter Hu Jianhua Lin Jian Chen Sitong Liu Xintong