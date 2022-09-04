Focus on the 25th Shandong Games | From 3 gold medals in the last Provincial Games to this year’s 14 gold medals, the Yantai Shooting Iron Army is made like this

Jellyfish Network September 4th(Photographed by YMG All Media Reporter Liu Jin Rizhao) When the gunfire on the field stopped abruptly, the number of gold medals for the Yantai Shooting Team in this Provincial Games was fixed at 14. Wang Changchang, director of Yantai Shooting and Archery Sports Center, breathed a sigh of relief, “It’s not easy. After two periods of unsatisfactory results in the provincial games, the Yantai shooting team finally achieved gratifying results in this cycle. All our shooting coaches and athletes They all carried forward their fighting spirit. They gave up vacations, focused on their weaknesses, strengthened their strengths, and made up for their shortcomings. I am also happy and gratified for them to have achieved such good results.”

From the last Provincial Games, only three gold medals were recorded, and now 14 gold medals have ended. In four years, the hard work is the only one who knows best in their hearts. And these hardships, in their view, are not enough to be humane to the outside world. “We have spent four years of hard work and sweat in exchange for today’s honor, which is inseparable from the support and help of the Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government, the Yantai Sports Bureau Party Group, and the center.” Zhai Chuntao, the chief rifle coach of the Yantai Shooting Team, said frankly, “four Every year is a cycle, we will continue to work hard without any complaints, and hope to create greater glories for Yantai in the next Provincial Games.”

Looking back on the past four years, Yantai Shooting and Archery Sports Center has conscientiously implemented the strategic plan of “Olympic glory”, followed the training guiding ideology of “selecting seedlings, laying a solid foundation, systematic training, and active improvement”, with scientific training, more talents, Actively transporting high-level sports reserve talents to the provincial team is the fundamental task, insisting on improving the concept of competitive sports training, cultivating school sports culture, and steadily improving the quality of personnel training.

“The center takes multiple measures to build a team of high-level professional coaches.” Wang Cheng said, “In addition to strengthening skills, establish a learning mechanism, so that training ‘going out’ and experience ‘bringing in’, to promote coaches to broaden their horizons and learn In addition to mastering the latest and most cutting-edge competitive sports technology and development situation, and continuously improving coaching skills, we also implement a full-staff appointment system for coaches, formulate mid- and long-term training and competition goals for coaches, and decide whether to leave or stay coaches according to the completion of the goals. Let the coaches establish the mission of devoting themselves to their jobs and striving to win gold.”

In order to prepare for this year’s Provincial Games, the center has established a training-centered development concept, and achieved four priorities, including priority research and training work, priority to ensure training funds, priority for coaches’ professional title advancement, and priority for performance appraisal. Their enthusiasm and initiative to start a business. Carefully build a composite team. The center has established a composite team of rifle projects, flying saucer projects and archery projects to build a ‘training, department, medical, and management’ training framework and strengthen service awareness. Coaches The team uses the old to lead the new, and the ‘pass, help, and lead’ has achieved remarkable results.”

In addition to the coaching team, the center also implements scientific training to improve the athletes’ competitive level. “We have built and continuously optimized a competitive system for the selection, training and delivery of sports talents, relying on primary sports schools in county and urban areas and featuring sports schools in primary and secondary schools. Upgrade and transform to make shooting training closer to actual combat, formulate and implement a physiological and biochemical monitoring plan and nutritional supplement plan, guide and ensure the effective development of training work. Continue to strengthen scientific research service support, daily monitoring, rehabilitation physiotherapy tracking services, etc. closely cooperate with training, Provide a strong scientific research support for training.” Wang Cheng told reporters, “The end of the competition means the start of the preparations for the next cycle. Yantai Shooting and Archery Sports Center will further enhance the comprehensive strength of competitive sports and take the results as the basis for running forward. , regard difficulties as the starting point for victory, train hard, fight tenaciously, and climb the peak bravely, so as to contribute to the vigorous development of Yantai’s sports industry and the construction of a strong sports province.”