After eleven hearings, the judicial adventure of 13 Brescian fans, followed severally by the lawyers Botticini and Adami, accused of aggravated resistance to a public official, injuries, carrying objects capable of offending and misrepresentation following the incidents with the forces of the order that took place in March 2018 before the match between the Lombard team and Foggia.

They had all been reached immediately by daspo and by precautionary measures (not prison) given the apparent presence of serious indications of guilt. The Court of Review of Bari had canceled these restrictions after a few days.

The position of a fan was archived after the conclusion of the preliminary investigations due to the error of identification of the same.

Eight extinguished the crime by carrying out the probation favorably, four instead faced the abbreviated procedure with a happy acquittal before the GUP today.

In total, 13 daspo were also issued, one of which filed in self-protection by the Foggia Police Headquarters and one canceled by the Bari TAR.

The Court of Cassation, on the other hand, had annulled an obligation to sign definitively and canceled only “with referral” of the deeds to the investigating magistrate for four other Rondinelle fans.

Substantially what appeared to be serious from a circumstantial point of view did not pass the procedural scrutiny with regard to at least 5 positions (the boy filed away and the four boys acquitted), but it is significant that, in the face of the issuance of even precautionary measures, the trial ended without any conviction.