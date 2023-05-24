Foggia-Potenza, playoffs: nothing more to ask in the stands

Gray weather in Foggia, the sky does not bode well even if the temperature mitigates spirits in view of this important second round of the playoffs. It is played on Sunday at 18 in a single match, at the home of the best classified. Potenza arrives at the “Zaccheria” for a challenge which, in addition to the football implications, also promises to be very interesting in the stands, where it attracts many people also attracted by the favorable time.

Ultimately the sky holds up and the players’ entry into the field is marked by a great show in the background of the playing field. Starting from the away sector, the presence of Potenza is positive as always, characterized by the classic style of the Lucanians, made of material with attention to the smallest details and very beautiful to look at.

Speaking of numbers, 350 tickets were made available to them, all of which have probably been sold. Passing instead from quantity to quality, in that bedlam that was today the Foggia stadium, it was very hard for them to make themselves heard. This is why their cheering was all centered on repeated and dry chants, interspersed with very long pauses. In any case a winning strategy, given that with an adverse audience on such high levels, the only way forward was to concentrate all the efforts on specific moments and choruses because longer or more rhythmic melodies would inevitably end up being covered. A lot of originality in what they sang, handfuls of fine workmanship to give further movement to their overall more than positive performance.

As far as the home fans are concerned, the Curva Nord offers a literally impressive scenic impact. Dense blanket of old-fashioned smoke bombs at the start of the game, which end up completely obscuring the pitch and stands for a few minutes. The vocal cheering is powerful for the entire 90 minutes. Beautiful slaps, still other smoke bombs lit throughout the game while in addition to the anniversary of the “Indomitables”, there is no lack of wishes for Mother’s Day with a couple of nice themed banners, both among locals and among guests.

The Curva Sud, on the other hand, offers a more structured choreography with the use of cardboard and a curved body in the centre. Level of difficulty not very high as we are used to seeing in recent years, especially abroad but the success is excellent and then, as this square has always accustomed us to, there is that substance and that strength of being which the need for many special effects but only for the preservation of the ultras tradition, of which “also” the choreography is a part but not the only or the most important one. Even their cheering is beautiful and constant throughout the game, a time frame in which the flags always blowing in the wind catch the eye.

Ultimately three sectors that have created a suggestive uproar. Like the famous claim, you can’t ask for anything more from life given that in this case there is also Lucano represented by the guests. Just for the record, on the pitch towards the end of the match Foggia catches the goal with which he manages to replace Potentino’s advantage in the half hour, thus passing the round by virtue of the best position in the standings during the regular season.

Text by Massimo D’Innocenzi

Photo by Massimo D’Innocenzi and Pierpaolo Sacco

Sacco Gallery: