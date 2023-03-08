For the 30th round of Serie C group C, Foggia hosts the penultimate Viterbese within the friendly walls of the “Zaccheria”, a tempting occasion that opens up to various interesting ranking scenarios. In fact, the Rossoneri come from a good period of form which has brought them towards the top of the rankings, to blow on the neck of a sharply declining breaking latest news who, moreover, has recalled the former Zeman to his bench to try to revitalize the own fate. However, if the field seems prodigal of hopes, the company situation is darker where the unexpected resignation of the coach Gallo, the same coach wanted to specify through his agent, once again pertains to relations with the volcanic president Nicola Canonico , already in the past at the center of controversial situations and discussed within the Apulian association. In the meantime, the Pontino coach Mario Somma took over on the bench, already a technical commentator for Serie C on RaiSport but the alchemy between the team and the fans that led to another victory hasn’t changed. Great vocal support, always beautiful and colorful the two curves, lots of pyrotechnics, clapping, flags. In summary Foggia continues to believe in the dream and as long as the team manages to understand the hunger of its fans, they can only continue to believe in this collective dream of returning to the cadetteria.

Setback instead for the Viterbese, which came from four consecutive useful results and which had also managed to infer the first defeat of the season to the battleship Catanzaro. From Viterbo arrives the usual inevitable squad of yellow and blue loyalists, which compacts well behind the hand-held “Vetus Urbs” patch. They stand out in particular for the display of two banners of solidarity, one for Claudio and the other addressed to Giax Romondia, an ultras from Foggia who recently passed away. Gesture that underlines all their often human. They have supported the team as they have already done on other occasions this season, with the same stubborn love with which they held firm when everything seemed compromised some time ago, and with that same steadfastness of ideals they can and must continue to believe in it until the end. in hopes of maintaining the category.

Pier Paolo Sacco