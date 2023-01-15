In front of Minister Abodi, Italy does very well in the World Cup: seventh triumph for Alice
Great Italy in Paris. Dreaming of the Games, the Azzurri carry on, they are on the World Cup podium. This is the Italian foil of wonders seen in Paris: Alice Volpi triumphs in the women’s race, with Francesca Palumbo third, while Guillaume Bianchi closes the men’s race with a splendid second place. Three podiums under the eyes of the Minister for Sport Andrea Abodi, at the “Stade Pierre de Coubertin”, packed with 3,000 spectators.
Wonderland Alice
—
Alice Volpi, who had also won in her seasonal debut in Belgrade, thus rises to seven career victories in the World Cup. In the final, the Sienese policewoman rejected the American Lee Kiefer 15-13 at the end of a very tough match but always controlled by the blue, protagonist of a performance to be framed. Alice had suffered early in the day against Wu, the Hong Kong standard bearer, beating her 15-13. From there, however, the Tuscans found confidence and ground hits, beating the Romanian Calugareanu 15-4 and then winning the derby against Martina Sinigalia 15-10, who finished 14th after overcoming Martina Favaretto (21st) in the previous round. The semifinal against the French Ysaora Thibus was a swing of emotions and scores, lived on the edge of balance. The great warmth of the home crowd tried to push the transalpine to a comeback on the two occasions in which Alice lengthened her pace, but the Italian managed to complete her “away feat”, closing 15-13 and freeing her joy among the applause of the whole “Stade de Coubertin”. Then the tamed final and the hug with coach Stefano Cerioni sanctioned the worthy epilogue of a magical day for Volpi, but in which there was still a lot, a lot of Italy, to the delight of minister Abodi who followed the finals in the grandstand next to the President of the Fis, Paolo Azzi. Second podium in two seasonal races for Francesca Palumbo. Just like a month ago in Serbia, the Potentina air force conquered an excellent third place, stopping only in the semifinal against the American Lee Kiefer, who prevailed 15-10. Palumbo had started with a double 15-7 to the Hungarian Wolf and the Austrian Brugger, then she continued with a painful and deserved 12-11 to the Chinese Chen, which earned her access to the “top 8”. The assault for the podium, against the American Dubrovich, was perfect: the Italian interpreted it with lucidity and determination, finishing with a merciless 15-5 which projected her among the “magnificent four”. The knockout against Kiefer takes nothing away from Francesca Palumbo’s great result, with a special thought for the master with whom she got to know this sport on the platforms of Lucana Fencing, Pino Pinto, who died a few days ago. Serena Rossini is seventh.
Well done William
—
The blue foil did not disappoint even for men. Guillaume Bianchi gives way only to the American Alexander Massialas: for the 25-year-old foil player of the Fiamme Gialle it is the most important result in his career at an individual level among the big names, after making room for himself in the blue quartet who are European and world team champions. Bianchi made his debut by eliminating the Polish Rzadkowski 15-6, then he prevailed 15-14 in the derby against Alessio Foconi and again in the last jab he also eliminated the American Meinhardt, conquering the pass for the best eight. The financier from Frascati then defeated Alexandre Ediri 15-9, securing a place on the podium, in the semifinal he inflicted 15-10 on the Spanish Carlos Llavador, who had stopped Daniele Garozzo (in the end 9th) in the match for the “top 8” . In the final Bianchi, who had spent a lot, lost 15-5 to the American Massialas, finishing 2nd. Eighth Filippo Macchi. Team competitions on Sunday. Cerioni will field Daniele Garozzo, Tommaso Marini, Alessio Foconi and Guillaume Bianchi, while the female quartet will be composed of Alice Volpi, Francesca Palumbo, Martina Favaretto and Erica Cipressa.
January 14th – 10.17pm
© breaking latest news