Folarin Balogun: Fifa accepts Arsenal forward’s switch to USA from England

Fifa has accepted Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun’s decision to switch international allegiance from England to the United States.
Balogun has previously played for England Under-21s but withdrew from the squad in March because of injury.
He will not play in the upcoming European Under-21 Championship.
A Fifa spokesperson told BBC Sport: “The change of association of the player Folarin Jolaoluwa Balogun from England to the USA has been approved.”
Balogun has scored 19 Ligue 1 goals in 34 appearances for Reims this season.
He has previously said he would be open to representing Nigeria but has decided to become available for the United States – a choice he was eligible to make having not won a senior England cap.