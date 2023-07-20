follow the 18ᵉ stage between Moûtiers and Bourg-en-Bresse

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the 18ᵉ stage of the Tour de France 2023, 110ᵉ edition of the Grande Boucle.

Quoi ? The 18th stage of the Tour de France, 184.9 kilometers long between Moûtiers (Savoie) and Bourg-en-Bresse (Ain). A stage (finally) conducive to sprinters the day after an arrival in Courchevel full of twists and turns.

Or ? The peloton will set off from Moûtiers, the historic capital of the Tarentaise valley, then gently leave Savoie to reach the department of Ain and its prefecture, Bourg-en-Bresse.

When ? The actual start will be given at 1:35 p.m. and riders are expected to finish at 5:42 p.m. if they drive at an average speed of 45 kilometers per hour.

On which channels? France 2, France 3 and Eurosport 1.

Who hosts the live? Oscar Korbosli and Denis Menetrier, at the heart of the Austerlitz peloton, with Vincent Daheron and Aude Lasjaunias, on the attack on the roads of the Tour.

