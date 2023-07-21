Home » follow the 19ᵉ stage, between Moirans-en-Montagne and Poligny
follow the 19ᵉ stage, between Moirans-en-Montagne and Poligny

follow the 19ᵉ stage, between Moirans-en-Montagne and Poligny

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the 19ᵉ stage of the Tour de France 2023, 110ᵉ edition of the Grande Boucle.

Quoi ? The 19ᵉ stage of the Tour de France, 172.8 kilometers long, between Moirans-en-Montagne and Poligny. A stage with an uneven profile, with two listed climbs.

Or ? Departing from Moirans-en-Montagne, the peloton will criss-cross the Jura for nearly four hours, for a scheduled arrival in Poligny, capital of the county.

When ? The actual start will be given at 1:30 p.m., and riders are expected at the finish line at 5:20 p.m. if they drive at an average speed of 45 km/h.

On which channels? France 2, France 3 and Eurosport 1.

Who hosts the live? Oscar Korbosli and Denis Menetrier, in the team bus in Austerlitz, with Vincent Daheron and Aude Lasjaunias, on the attack on the roads of the Tour.

Read while waiting

The route of the nineteenth stage between Moirans-en-Montagne and Poligny

The Dane Kasper Asgreen traps the peloton and wins in Bourg-en-Bresse

Jonas Vingegaard takes control of the race, the competition sounded

The rugged road of Egan Bernal, former winner

The Tour de France, this great reunion of families

Running the Tour de France and having fun: mission impossible?

The sprint, Jasper Philipsen’s preserve

How runners are adapting to the heat wave, again present on the Grande Boucle

