follow the 19ᵉ stage, between Moirans-en-Montagne and Poligny

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the 19ᵉ stage of the Tour de France 2023, 110ᵉ edition of the Grande Boucle.

Quoi ? The 19ᵉ stage of the Tour de France, 172.8 kilometers long, between Moirans-en-Montagne and Poligny. A stage with an uneven profile, with two listed climbs.

Or ? Departing from Moirans-en-Montagne, the peloton will criss-cross the Jura for nearly four hours, for a scheduled arrival in Poligny, capital of the county.

When ? The actual start will be given at 1:30 p.m., and riders are expected at the finish line at 5:20 p.m. if they drive at an average speed of 45 km/h.

On which channels? France 2, France 3 and Eurosport 1.

Who hosts the live? Oscar Korbosli and Denis Menetrier, in the team bus in Austerlitz, with Vincent Daheron and Aude Lasjaunias, on the attack on the roads of the Tour.

What we won’t talk about?

