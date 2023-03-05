Cover image: Dutchman Max Verstappen during qualifying for the Sakhir Grand Prix (Bahrain), Saturday March 4. Ariel Schalit/AP

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first race of the 2023 Formula 1 season.

What is it about ? Back to school for the ten teams and twenty F1 drivers who will compete in 23 Grands Prix in 2023, a record number in the history of the discipline.

Or ? At the international circuit of Sakhir, in Manama, the capital of Bahrain.

At what time ? Start of the race at 4 p.m.

On which channel ? Canal+.

Starting grid:

Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari)

Fernando Alonson (Aston Martin)

George Russell (Mercedes)

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

Lando Norris (McLaren)

Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri)

Alexander AlbonWilliams

Logan Sargeant (Williams)

Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

Nyck de Vries (Alpha Tauri)

Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

