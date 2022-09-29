For Federica Pellegrini after the wedding comes the degree. The San Raffaele University of Rome has in fact decided to award her the Honoris Causa Degree in Sciences and techniques of preventive and adapted motor activities and the Lectio Magistralis will be a topic that the champion has addressed directly, and was among the first of her, while she was in business. The title, in fact, is “Women and sports performance: how the menstrual cycle can influence performance”. Also present was the President of Coni Giovanni Malagò. Follow the live