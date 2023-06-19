follow the Euro 2024 qualifying match

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the match between France and Greece, qualifying for the European Nations Championship, which will take place in Germany from June 14 to July 14, 2024.

What is it about ? The opportunity for the Blues to continue their faultless qualifying for Euro 2024. Didier Deschamps’ men continued after their successes against the Netherlands (4-0) and Ireland (0- 1) by overcoming, without too much difficulty, Gibraltar on Friday (3-0). Before the summer break, they will have one last push against the 2004 European champions.

Or ? At the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis). It remains to be seen how the lawn recovered from the passage of 46 rugby players during the Top 14 final on Saturday.

At what time ? 20 h 45.

On which channel ? TF1.

Qui live ? Vincent Daheron and Valentin Moinard, from the Austerlitz kop. Florian Lefèvre from the Stade de France press box.

The probable composition of the teams:

Maignan – Pavard, Konaté, Upamecano, T. Hernandez – Griezmann, Tchouaméni, Camavinga – Coman, Giroud, Mbappé (cap.).

Coach: Didier Deschamps.

Vlachodimos – Baldock, Mavropanos, Chatzidiakos, Tsimikas – Bakasetas (cap.), Kourbelis, Mantalos – Masouras, Pavlidis, Pelkas.

Coach: Gustavo Poyet.

Who arbitrates? The Spaniard Antonio Matthew Lahoz.

What won’t we talk about? In California, CalArts, Pixar’s talent factory (don’t tempt us anyway)

A little reading while you wait:

Against Greece, the Blues face the risk of dispersion

“Kylian Mbappé at the Olympics, a great national cause”

French team: the Blues continue their faultless Euro qualification by beating Gibraltar

The strange farewell to Belgium of Eden Hazard, former icon of the Red Devils

In the league, rich clubs escape from above

France team: the Blues resume their journey to Euro 2024

French team: between “physical and mental wear”, the end of the season is a risky period for footballers

Between Kylian Mbappé and PSG, an increasingly complex relationship

Request the program: the next sports lives of the World

And because it’s not just football in life: to receive our new newsletter on the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games for free, this is where it happens

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

