Welcome to this live dedicated to the friendly match between the French women’s football team and the Canadian selection.

What is it about ? From the second friendly match of the French for their April tour. Les Bleues face the Canadians this Tuesday evening, after beating Colombia on Friday (5-2), and continue to prepare for the World Cup, scheduled for July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Or ? At the Marie-Marvingt stadium, in Le Mans.

At what time ? 21 h 10.

On which channel ? W9.

Qui live ? The central hinge composed of Louise Le Borgne and Valentin Baudry, at the heart of the Austerlitz cauldron kop, with Anthony Hernandez at the forefront of the attack, at Le Mans.

The (probable) composition of the teams:

Peyraud-Magnin – Périsset, De Almeida, Renard (cap.), Bacha – Dali, Toletti, Majri – D. Cascarino, Le Sommer, Baltimore.

Coach: Herve Renard.

Sheridan – Lawrence, J. Rose, Gilles, Chapman – Fleming, Grosso – Leon, Sinclair (cap.), Lacasse – Huitema.

Selector: Bev Priestman.

Who arbitrates? Portugal’s Sandra Bastos.

What won’t we talk about? “Miniamakers”, the little hands of the YouTube galaxy

Read while waiting:

France-Canada: at the dawn of the World Cup, Canadians are fighting for fairness

“Joy, dance, music” at the heart of the Hervé Renard method to boost Les Bleues

France-Colombia: the redemption of Eugénie Le Sommer, author of a double for her return to the Blue

Three months before the World Cup, Les Bleues are starting their “new era”

Hervé Renard appointed head of the French women’s football team, a coach on a mission

In the French women’s football team, twenty-six Bleues… and a bassinet

Euro 2025 women’s football awarded to Switzerland, France failed

Request the program: the next sports lives of the “World“

And because it’s not just football in life… to receive our new newsletter on the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games for free, this is where it happens.