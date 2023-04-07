Live hosted by Valentin Baudry, Valentin Moinard and Anthony Hernandez (Clermont-Ferrand, special correspondent)

Welcome to this live dedicated to the friendly match between the French women’s football team and the Colombian selection.

What is it about ? From the first of the two friendly matches of the French scheduled for April. The Blues face the Colombians on Friday, before rubbing shoulders with the Canadians, reigning Olympic champions, Tuesday April 11 at Le Mans, in preparation for the World Cup scheduled for July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Or ? At the Gabriel-Montpied stadium, in Clermont-Ferrand.

At what time ? 21 h 10.

On which channel ? W9.

The (probable) composition of the teams:

Peyraud-Magnin – Perisset, De Almeida, Renard (cap.), Bacha – Dali, Jean-François, Matthew – D. Cascarino, Sarr, Baltimore.

Coach: Herve Renard.

Perez – Caracas, D. Arias, Carabali, Vanegas – Montoya (cap.), Bedoya – Caicedo, Ramos, Usme – Ramirez

Coach: Nelson Abadia.

Who arbitrates? Italian Deborah Bianchi.

