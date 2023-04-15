follow the match of the 31st day of Ligue 1

Welcome to this live broadcast of the match of the 31st day of Ligue 1 between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and RC Lens.

What is it about ? From a meeting that could change the 2022-2023 season. Leader of the championship with six points ahead of its Lensois runner-up, PSG can take off at the top of the standings if successful. But if the Blood and Gold prevail, the end of the season could be completely relaunched. Especially since the match takes place in a burning context for Paris, with a controversy that swells around its coach, Christophe Galtier.

The (probable) composition of the teams:

Gianluigi Donnarumma – Danilo, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos – Achraf Hakimi, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Nuno Mendes – Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé.

Coach: Christophe Galtier

Brice Samba – Jonathan Gradit, Kevin Danso, Facundo Medina – Przemyslaw Frankowski, Salis Abdul Samed, Seko Fofana (cap.), Deiver Machado – Adrien Thomasson, Florian Sotoca – Lois Openda.

Coach: Franck Haise.

Who arbitrates? Willy Delajod.

