follow the match of the 34th day of Ligue 1

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the match between Racing Club de Lens and Olympique de Marseille, on behalf of the 34e Ligue 1 day.

What is it about ? From a shock of the French championship in the final sprint of the season. Lensois (3es in the standings, with 69 points) and the Marseillais (2eswith 70 points) are on the podium, behind PSG (1iswith 75 points).

Or ? Au stade Bollaert-Delelis.

At what time ? 21 hours.

On which channel ? Canal+ Sport 360 et Canal+ Foot.

Qui live ? The duo Louise Le Borgne and Florian Lefèvre, from the cauldron of Austerlitz.

The probable composition of the teams:

Samba – Gradit, Danso, Medina – Frankowski, Onana, Fofana (cap.), Machado – Sotoca, Openda, Thomasson.

Coach : Franck Haise.

Lopez – Balerdi, Gigot, Kolasinac – Kabore, Rongier (cap.), Veretout, Clauss – Under, Sanchez, Guendouzi.

Coach : Igor Tudor.

Who arbitrates? Mr Clement Turpin.

What won’t we talk about? From the genetic profile of a woman identified on a Paleolithic pearl

Read while waiting:

Alexis Sanchez, OM’s asset to win the game at the top of the end of the season

Lionel Messi apologizes to PSG for his trip to Saudi Arabia and “awaits the decision of the club”

Lens wins in Toulouse and comes back in the wake of Marseille, second in Ligue 1

Napoli crowned Italian champions for the first time since 1990 and the Maradona era

Toulouse winner of the Coupe de France: the round ball king of an evening in ovalie

The Racing Club de Lens shines again, between sporting success, popular fervor and support for the local economy

Request the program: the next sports lives of the “World“

And because it’s not just football in life… to receive our new newsletter on the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games for free, this is where it happens.