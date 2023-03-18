Welcome to the live dedicated to the rugby match between the XV of France and that of Wales, as part of the fifth and last day of the Six Nations Tournament.

What is it about ? From the last meeting of the Blues in this 2023 edition of the Six Nations. After a painful victory against Italy, the French suffered their first defeat in fifteen games against Ireland. They then bounced back against Scotland, before giving England a lesson in rugby and have a small chance of retaining their title.

But victory is imperative against the Welsh, already defeated by Ireland, Scotland and England. After having raised their heads against Italy, they will be keen to end this chaotic tournament on a high note.

Or ? At the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis).

At what time ? Kick off at 3:45 p.m.

On which channel ? France 2.

Who is hosting the live? Denis Menetrier and Jérôme Porier from the Austerlitz cauldron, with Clément Martel in the Stade de France press box.

The composition of the teams:

Ramos – Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Dumortier – (o) Ntamack, (m) Dupont (cap.) – Ollivon, Alldritt, Cros – Flament, Taofifenua – Atonio, Marchand, Baille

Coach : Fabien Galthié.

Rees-Zammit – Adams, North, Tompkins, Dyer – (o) Biggar, (m) Webb – Tipuric, Faletau, Wainwright – Wyn Jones, Beard – Francis, Owens (cap.), Jones

Coach : New Zealander Warren Gatland.

Who arbitrates? Australia’s Nic Berry.

