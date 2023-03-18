Home Sports follow the match of the Six Nations Tournament
by admin
Welcome to the live dedicated to the rugby match between the XV of France and that of Wales, as part of the fifth and last day of the Six Nations Tournament.

What is it about ? From the last meeting of the Blues in this 2023 edition of the Six Nations. After a painful victory against Italy, the French suffered their first defeat in fifteen games against Ireland. They then bounced back against Scotland, before giving England a lesson in rugby and have a small chance of retaining their title.

But victory is imperative against the Welsh, already defeated by Ireland, Scotland and England. After having raised their heads against Italy, they will be keen to end this chaotic tournament on a high note.

Or ? At the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis).

At what time ? Kick off at 3:45 p.m.

On which channel ? France 2.

Who is hosting the live? Denis Menetrier and Jérôme Porier from the Austerlitz cauldron, with Clément Martel in the Stade de France press box.

The composition of the teams:

Ramos – Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Dumortier – (o) Ntamack, (m) Dupont (cap.) – Ollivon, Alldritt, Cros – Flament, Taofifenua – Atonio, Marchand, Baille

Coach : Fabien Galthié.

Rees-Zammit – Adams, North, Tompkins, Dyer – (o) Biggar, (m) Webb – Tipuric, Faletau, Wainwright – Wyn Jones, Beard – Francis, Owens (cap.), Jones

Coach : New Zealander Warren Gatland.

Who arbitrates? Australia’s Nic Berry.

What won’t we talk about? Bubbles that sow trouble in fluids and labs.

Read while waiting:

The Blues want to end their tournament in style against the Welsh

See also  Prince Andrew of England on trial in the US for the Epstein case - Foreign

France beats the XV of the Rose in its temple

The collapse of Wales

Welsh choirs, a matter of men

The English press looks back on the “darkest day” in the history of its rugby

The great journey of Yoram Moefana

The “duplicates”, these delicate periods for the clubs of the Top 14

At the end of “a titanic match”, Ireland puts an end to the invincibility of the XV of France

Undisciplined and abused in Italy, the XV of France wins with experience

Among the Blues, data and men

The opening of a crucial year for ambitious Blues

Ask for the program: the next sports lives of the “World

And since it’s not just rugby in life… Discover our newsletter dedicated to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. To receive it, nothing could be simpler, just subscribe here.

