Welcome to this live broadcast of the match between Ireland and France, qualifying for the European Nations Championship, which will take place in Germany in the summer of 2024.

What is it about ? From the second qualifying match for the Euro des Bleus, the first outside. The French travel to Ireland after inflicting a correction on the Dutch on Monday, beaten 4-0 on the lawn of the Stade de France. For his first match with the captain’s armband, Kylian Mbappé scored two goals.

Or ? A l’Aviva Stadium de Dublin.

At what time ? 20 h 45.

On which channel ? TF1.

Qui live ? Florian Lefèvre and Valentin Moinard, at the heart of the Austerlitz kop defense.

The (probable) composition of the teams:

Bazunu – Egan (cap), Collins, Dara O’Shea – Doherty, Cullen, Molumby, Knight, McClean – Obafemi, Evan Ferguson.

Coach : Stephen Kenny

Maignan – Koundé, Konaté, Upamecano, Théo Hernandez – Griezmann, Tchouaméni, Rabiot – Coman, Kolo Muani, Mbappé (cap.).

Coach : Didier Deschamps.

Who arbitrates? Le Portugais Artur Manuel Ribeiro Soares Dias.

