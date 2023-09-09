follow the second shock of the Rugby World Cup

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the match between England and Argentina, the second shock of the Rugby World Cup the day after the opening match won by the Blues ahead of the All Blacks.

What is it about ? From a poster opposing the XV de la Rose to the Argentinian Pumas, the two favorites of group D. In this group, Samoa, Japan and Chile – which is discovering the World Cup – are the outsiders.

Or ? At the Stade-Vélodrome, in Marseille. Already an advantage for the Argentinian Ciel et Blanc?

At what time ? 21 hours.

On which channel ? TF1.

Qui live ? The duo Florian Lefèvre and Valentin Moinard, solid on their supports (and on ergonomic chairs), at the Chaudron d’Austerlitz. Marie-Béatrice Baudet will be in the stands of the Vélodrome.

The official composition of the teams:

Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Dan Cole – Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum – Courtney Lawes (cap.), Ben Earl, Tom Curry – Alex Mitchell, George Ford – Elliot Daly, Manu Tuilagi, Joe Marchant, Jonny May – Freddie Steward.

Substitutes: (the fronts) Theo Dan, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, George Martin, Lewis Ludlam // (the retarded guys) Danny Care, Marcus Smith et Ollie Lawrence

Coach: Steve Borthwick.

Thomas Gallo, Julian Montoya (cap.), Francisco Gomez Kodela – Matthias Germanno, Thomas Lavanini – Pablo Matera, Juan Martin Gonzalez Samso, Marcos Kremer – Gonzalo Bertranou, Santiago Carreras – Matthew Carreras, Santiago Chocobares, Lucio Cinti, Emiliano Boffelli – John Cross Mallia.

Substitutes: (the fronts) Agustin Creevy, Joel Sclavi, Eduardo Bello, Guido Petti, Pedro Rubiolo, Rodrigo Bruni // (the retarded guys) Lautaro Bazan Velez and Matthias Moroni.

Coach: Michael Cheika

Who referees? The Frenchman Mathieu Raynal.

What won’t we talk about? The fruit grater, an accessory not only for babies

