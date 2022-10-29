“I have the worst Fomo in the world. I have to go out every day by forceeven if I’m very tired, why not? I’m afraid of missing something“. She revealed it Victoria De Angelis, more than the famous Maneskin bassist, during a guest on Radio DJ with the rest of the band. From that moment on, the curiosity of fans, and not only, about the “Fear of Missing Out”, an English term to indicate what we could literally define the fear of being left out or to miss something, as Victoria explained. The Florentine psychotherapist told us more about this strange fear, probably exacerbated by the “virtual” times in which we live and from which the very young seem to suffer. Matteo Panerai, born in 1978. “Let’s start by saying that society changes over time, therefore also the behavior of the people who are part of it, as well as the problems that can afflict them – says the expert -. Especially in the United States, they are born new terms to indicate criticality which, in reality, represent a variation of some existing problems that tend to combine with each other. This also happened in the case of the “Fomo”.

Doctor Panerai, is it a real pathology?

“In reality, the DSM 5 – or the latest version of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders – does not report it, but the fact remains that we could very well meet it among the syndromes officially recognized in DSM 6, updated with the most recent diagnostic news and thanks to which new or old problems relating to human health are admitted or canceled. I remember well that, in the passage from the third to the fourth manual, some pathologies had been canceled. Back then, a luminary of human communication pragmatics like Paul Watzlawick had the promptness and irony to comment on it like this: ‘Well, a lot of people have been cured with a stroke of the pen since today.’ Another great truth that Watzlawick taught us is that all human behavior is communication, and all communication affects human behavior, including non-verbal. This brings us back to the Fomo issue, and to the fact that the explosion of this ‘new’ fear could have to do with the excessive use we make of technology – and therefore of social media – every day. In fact, many will happen to get up in the morning and, first of all, turn on the smartphone. What is created to varying degrees is a kind of addiction and Fomo also feeds on this constant need to be connected with others, to the detriment of the times and ways in which we would traditionally be in connection with those who are really around us. “.

However, Victoria referred above all to her need to go out and be around people …

“Yes, that is to another aspect of the Fomo. We are talking about a situation that can be expressed in different ways: from the need to go out to panic attacks, from the sense of inadequacy to the need to be outside the home. In some cases there is a sense of total dissatisfaction and there is the perception that others have more fun than us. Hence it is easy to imagine that the target audience for a problem such as Fomo is mainly that of young people, who make massive use of technology, but it can also be of interest to adults. Returning to Victoria, her discomfort is expressed in the need to be connected to the world. Perhaps she will have a beautiful life, but she is certainly not a girl who – unlike her peers – can say that she is free to go out quietly because she always has her eyes on her “.

Are there already studies on Fomo?

“There are articles dated 2012, written by the Polish Andrew Przybylski, who even if he has not yet fully codified the problem, has created series of tests and evaluation scales to understand if you are facing Fomo rather than anything else. Certainly the attention on the subject will now be higher. As often happens with new situations, however, it was the Americans who quickly became interested in the phenomenon from a scientific point of view, thus generating a specific term for this malaise and, consequently, also the patient. An example in this sense could be that of the drug Ritalin, to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children and adolescents, which the scientific community has considered to be a problem to be addressed if this condition becomes excessive and it impairs what should be the normal activities of a child or adolescent. The drug in question was marketed even before the disease appeared in diagnostic manuals, so it may be that – if Fomo continues to be of global interest – existing drugs will be created or used to treat it. But all that can be done, however, will be groped to intervene in the resolution of the various symptoms: if the main problem were to be anxiety, anxiolytics etc. will be prescribed. Psychological distress is spoken about freely today, unlike a few years ago. It seems that suddenly we find ourselves experiencing a pandemic of psychological distress, from which it seems that not even the VIPs are immune. There is simply more awareness and people feel more free to talk about it ”.

Doctor, what do you think this boom is due to?

“Let’s say that people have always suffered on different levels from more or less intrusive psychological problems. Today we talk about it more freely even in the entertainment world and I don’t think the intent is to ride the wave of a shared trend but more the result of both social and individual emancipation, in addition to showing one’s humanity. makes a person more accessible to others. Furthermore, as they say, it is always better to make a drama out of it than to make it a mystery ”.

What do you mean?

“I mean that once upon a time it was almost a shame to go to a psychologist, it was something you didn’t talk about, you didn’t even go to the therapist for fear of being misjudged. Now, however, even the kids go to the psychologist. And this talk about it a lot is an emancipated vision of certain problems. The new generations are very free, and the unconditional freedom they have both in acting and speaking leads them in some cases to a loss of control. For many, not having a border means going off the cuff. And the ‘missing out’ is just that: getting lost, the fear of what is outside. Sometimes we have the perception that others have more fun than us, that they are happier, etc. ”.

How is Fomo treated?

“As I said, the symptoms are variable, as well as the importance of the manifestation of the symptoms themselves. In any case, the solution to the problem could be behavioral therapy, or a brief and strategic therapy, through which to offer the patient tools and strategies to manage their situation, rather than being the one to be managed by the situation itself. Of course, first of all it is necessary to understand if you really suffer from Fomo, secondly the causes must be understood (we used the example of technology, but it is not the only possible cause), considering that often this kind of ailments are accompanied to other problems. We will conduct an assessment to understand which are the predominant and cumbersome symptoms in the person’s life. For example, does Fomo mainly manifest itself in a state of anxiety? Then we’ll start treating that symptom. After that we will evaluate if there are others, for example depression, in which case we will continue the therapy by treating that, and so on. The important thing is to offer strategies aimed at the needs of the specific person, to help him use tools that he has not developed up to now or that in any case he has never learned to use. Ultimately, the customer must seek the best possible balance, so that he is able to take back the reins of his own reality “.

So, can we admit that Victoria’s is a problem?

“Victoria has expressed one of the many faces of this issue, but Fomo is not expressed only in the need to connect with others or in the fear that we will have more fun. There are many others. Situations like Victoria’s may be shared by many people, but they only become problematic the moment they start to become intrusive and unmanageable in a person’s life. If a problem exceeds a certain threshold, from that moment on the situation could tend to get worse and the problem itself will manage me, rather than vice versa. And if, once the problem has been framed, the patient instead of taking care of himself starts looking for information on the internet that is divorced – as often happens – then the vicious circle is set in motion again. For many, the greatest frustration is knowing that it is an unjustified fear, which unfortunately exists. It is necessary to make the customer perceive that fear does not exist, that it is only an ancestral and instinctive fact, and that as such it can be tamed “.