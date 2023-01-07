In the 15 km classic in Val di Fiemme, the Valle d’Aosta finds himself after a thrilling race. Pellegrino 10th and 4th in the general classification. Sunday grand finale on Cermis

Francesco De Fabiani is also unlocked, taking the podium for the first time this season, the ninth for Italy. Lago di Tesero is still blue after Simone Mocellini’s third place in the classic Sprint. This time in the Tour de ski it is De Fabiani who collects a third place behind the unbeaten Norwegian Johannes Klaebo (six wins out of 6, nobody had done it before).

What a race — In 39’59″2, Klaebo wins the 15 km classic technique ahead of the World Cup leader Paal Golberg (at 4/10) and the Valle d’Aosta (1″2), the youngest blue winner of the World Cup in the 2015, from Valle d’Aosta like Federico Pellegrino (6 podiums so far for him with a victory in Davos, 2 by Mocellini and 1 by Defa). Below the podium is the Canadian Antoine Cyr at 1″3, the Swede Calle Halfvarsson fifth, second in the general classification, followed by his compatriot Poromaa, then the Norwegian trio Krueger, Toenseth and Holund, while Pelllegrino is 10th at 4″7 after a ‘another lion’s race, he who is a sprinter and is also distinguishing himself in the distance trials, Didi Noeckler also did well 23rd and Paolo Ventura 25th, with Salvadori 38th.

Val di Fiemme brings good luck again to De Fabiani, who needed a podium to regain confidence after an Olympics that was not at his best. Now that he’s recovered, Defa becomes an extra card for Italfondo in view of the World Cup in Planica in February. Tomorrow Cermis will crown Klaebo for the second time, so much has been the superiority so far, with Pellegrino on the final podium (the last blue to succeed was Giorgio Di Centa in 2008, third, the last blue Marianna Longa in 2011, third ). We will start from Lago di Tesero for the 10 km free technique with Klaebo in front, followed by Halfvarsson at 1’02”, Golberg at 1’14”, Pellegrino at 1’27, with De Fabiani 12th at 2’36”. See also Chinese Football Association Cup second round draw results announced

Donne — In the women’s 15 km classic technique, the German Katharina Hennig in 44’26″7 beats the leader of the Tour, the Swede Frida Karlsson at 7/10, the Finnish Kerttu Niskanen third at 8/10, the American Rosie Brennan fourth at 1” and the Austrian Teresa Stadobler fifth at 10”9. Only sixth and seventh are the first Norwegians, Slind and Tiril Weng, fighting for the general classification. The Italian Anna Comarella and Caterina Gaz did well, respectively in 17th and 18th place at 56″3 and 56″5, 29th Martina Di Centa at 1’31″7 and 34th Cristina Pittin at 3’20″7.

