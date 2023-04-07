Simone Fontecchio talks to Simone Sandri of about his NBA rookie year with the Utah Jazz jersey.

“It was a pretty tough season, I knew it wouldn’t be easy, I went through difficult times. It fits, then I also had a bit of bad luck with Covid and a couple of injuries just when I had started to gain confidence. I’m happy with the work done with the coaching staff, which is extraordinary. In the NBA you have to try to take advantage of opportunities and I’ve been playing continuously since February. I know I have my minutes and this helps confidence and self esteem…

Difficulties.

“Definitely the schedule which is exhausting. Obviously here we play a lot, in the first part of the season we did 13 “back to back”, that is, one game one day after another. Trust me, they feel. The pace on the pitch is very high, you have to be in high physical condition. Of course there is crazy athleticism, but I knew that. Even on a mental level it’s not easy, you have to always stay on track when things don’t go well. You train little so if you get out of rotation then it’s complicated to prove you deserve minutes, but in difficult moments it’s good to remember that you are in a stellar championship, that you are part of the 400 strongest players in the world and that you are one of the few Italians to having walked the parquet of the NBA “.

Better results than expected.

“Credit goes to the coaching staff and coach Hardy. He has created a fantastic environment, taking away a lot of pressure and allowing the growth of the younger ones. This is an interesting group that can allow management to

look to the future with confidence. There are people like Kessler who to me, with all due respect to others, deserve to be a rookie of the year nominee. Then Agbaji who has grown a lot and has become one of the best defenders in the league. In addition, the club has many assets, so the future is certainly rosy”.

An initial assessment of his experience.

“In my rookie year I wanted to be able to prove that I could belong in this world and I think I succeeded, now I have to work on consistency. The club showed that they trusted me and this is very gratifying. There was a period in which I shot badly, but I tried not to lose focus even if it wasn’t easy. I think I’ve also improved a lot on a defensive level, when you’re a rookie the opponents often try to attack you but I see that now they do it less and less and this means a lot to me. But I have to improve in rebounding, I can certainly do better”

Will Paolo Banchero wear the blue?

“I think coach Pozzecco and the Federation itself did everything there was to do to convince him, now it’s up to him alone, we’ll see what he decides…”.

After an early part of the season in which he struggled to carve out a regular role in the rotation, Fontecchio managed to emerge by scoring 9.5 points in 21 minutes per game from the break for the All Star Game.