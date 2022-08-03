Ever since he was a child, Simone spent his afternoons playing on the pitch behind his house and that of his grandfather in Francavilla al Mare, in Abruzzo. Nonno Vittorio Pomilio was a basketball blue and gave up the 1960 Olympics in Rome because he worked as an engineer; mother Malì played 120 matches in the national team and won two league titles with Vicenza; his brother Luca, 4 years older, played professionally and is now in B.