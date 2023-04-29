Football 2nd Bundesliga: Hanover vs. Nuremberg – live ticker – 30th matchday – 2022/2023

45. 21:20 Mid-term conclusion:

Hannover 96 led 1-0 at the break, a little lucky against 1. FC Nürnberg. Both teams have a good chance of taking the lead from the start, but the end is still too imprecise. After about half an hour, the Franconians get stronger and Felix Lohkemper has more than one chance to put FCN in the lead. In the end, a good standard from the home side makes the difference and Börner puts 96 in the lead. Will the people of Nuremberg come back again?

45. 21:18 End of 1st half

45. 21:17 Official injury time (minutes): 2

44. 21:17 The VAR looks at the action again for offside, but Börner’s goal is saved and Hannover leads a little happily with 1:0.

43. 21:14 Tooor for Hannover 96, 1-0 through Julian Börner



Jannik Dehm hits the subsequent free kick from around 25 meters long and high into the six-yard space. At the second post, Julian Börner climbed up and headed the ball into the goal from a short distance on the left to make it 1-0.

42. 21:13 Yellow card for Jannes Horn (1. FC Nürnberg)



40. 21:13 Schaub asserts himself on the right side and simply crosses the ball into Sechezhner from around 21 meters. Beier jumps up and easily gets his head on the ball. His header flies in the middle of the goal, but Peter Vindahl Jensen is there and catches the ball on the follow-up.

39. 21:11 Enrico Valentini needs treatment on the sidelines after a duel. The Franconians are now only ten on the pitch. Will the right-back continue?

38. 21:10 Post! After a mistake by Florian Flick in midfield, the Lower Saxony counterattacked on the left. Derrick Köhn pulls into the sixteen and then passes the ball centrally into the backcourt. Louis Schaub turns 360 degrees and then shoots low on goal from around seven meters. The ex-Cologne’s shot flies to the bottom right of the post. Bad luck for the hosts! See also Mancini calls up 28 Azzurri, out of Cragno and Kean

35. 21:06 Next standard for the guests. Mats Møller Dæhli kicks a free kick from the right side up to the far post. Hannover heads the ball out of the sixteen. But the Franconians follow suit and Nathaniel Brown moves into the sixteen in a dribbling duel and crosses the ball to the first post, where Felix Lohkemper is again unable to process the cross properly.

32. 21:02 After more than half an hour, the guests slowly took control of the game and established themselves in the opposing half. Hanover can no longer free itself so well.

30. 21:01 Schlemmer gets the ball in the center and pulls the ball to the right into the sixteen. He passes the leather further to Mats Møller Dæhli and he passes the ball sharply into the backcourt where Lino Tempelmann is waiting. He doesn’t get the leather fully and so the pill flies past the box on the right.

27. 20:58 Free kick for the Franks. Nathaniel Brown stands by and hits the ball over the wall from about 18 meters on the left. But Phil Neumann is in good shape and hits the ball out of the dangerous zone.

25. 20:56 Lino Tempelmann gets the ball in the run by a Hanoverian just before the sixteen. But then it takes the Nürnberger too long to see Mats Møller Dæhli on the right. Hanover moves up and then blocks the room.

23. 20:54 After a deep pass behind the chain on the left, Felix Lohkemper runs freely towards goal. In the sixteenth he needs too long to finish and the hosts can clarify. See also Monza, Palladino: "Low saving rate, anonymous championship split in two"

20. 20:50 The game is balanced after about 20 minutes. Both teams have chances in the opposing penalty area. The Lower Saxony have the larger top-class. The draw is still okay.

17. 20:47 Now Lino Tempelmann tries it from the second row. The number six player takes a 17-yard shot from the right. His shot is slightly deflected and flies to the right of the box. The following corner has no consequences.

16. 20:46 Incidentally, Nuremberg is still without an away win in 2023. Can Franconia win against the hosts today?

14. 20:45 Both teams are now looking for a finish. Now Maximilian Beier tries it from a distance. He pulls slightly inwards and simply stops from around 18 meters from an almost central position. His shot flies about a meter over the housing.

11. 20:42 Jannik Dehm passes the ball from the center to Cedric Teuchert on the right. He lays the leather sharply flat against the five, where Maximilian Beier misses the ball by an inch.

8. 20:39 First good action by the hosts! Jannik Dehm asserts himself on the right side and crosses the leather to the first post. Cedric Teuchert runs into the cross, but misses the ball by a hair’s breadth.

6. 20:38 Again Lukas Schleimer knocks in the corner. Hannover is initially good and shoots the ball out of the penalty area. The guests gradually put their bets and Felix Lohkemper was served with a chip ball on the left side of the sixteen, who screwed himself up and put the ball just next to the box.

5. 20:35 First corner kick for the Franks. Lukas Schleimer puts Kurz on the first post. Zieler has to intervene and again there is a corner kick.

4. 20:34 Quiet start. Both teams feel each other out in the first few minutes and still don’t get into the opposing penalty area. See also Hui Huyu: Judging from Argentina's World Cup win, good and evil are rewarded | Spain | Prosecution against Jiang Zemin | International Arrest Warrant

1. 20:31 Here we go! Referee Richard Hempel whistles his third second division game. Nuremberg toasts.

1. 20:30 game start

20:19 There was also a recent success at Nuremberg. After five games without a win against Bielefeld (2:2), Darmstadt (0:1), Karlsruhe (1:1), Kiel (1:2) and in the DFB Cup against Stuttgart (0:1), it was back on the last matchday a victory under head coach Dieter Hecking. The Franconians won 2-0 against Fortuna Düsseldorf and are currently also above the line. FCN is in 13th place with 33 points and is already five points ahead of Jahn Regensburg.

20:10 After two defeats, most recently against the Hamburger Sportverein and against 1. FC Heidenheim, there was a win for the team of head coach Stefan Leitl. On the last match day, the Lower Saxony won 3-1 against Bielefeld and were able to gain some breathing space in the relegation battle. With 37 points, 96 is in eleventh place and is now nine points ahead of a direct relegation zone, which Jahn Regensburg currently occupies with 28 points.

20:00 Nuremberg’s coach Dieter Hecking also fully trusts his team after the 2-0 win against Fortuna Düsseldorf and does not even swap. Peter Vindahl Jensen starts again between the posts.

19:45 Compared to the 3-1 victory in Bielefeld, there is only one change in the starting line-up for Hannover. Head coach Stefan Leitl has to change once. Julian Börner played from the start today for Yannik Lührs, who was suspended in red.