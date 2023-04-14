Hannover : Heidenheim 18. 18:48 As a result of a throw-in from the left, Teuchert dribbles parallel to the edge of the sixteen in the direction of the center and shoots from a good 20 meters with the right instep. Siersleben stands in the way and blocks the attempt.

Fuerth Regensburg 17. 18:48 Makridis shoots the free kick directly on goal. But the ball goes straight to Linde, who has no problems.

Fuerth Regensburg 16. 18:47 Jung fouled Makridis on the left corner of the Fürth penalty area. This is a good free-kick position for Regensburg.

Hannover Heidenheim 15. 18:46 Yellow card for Jan Schöppner (1. FC Heidenheim 1846)



Schöppner comes a step too late against Muroya not far from the halfway line. Referee Exner punishes the offense with the first yellow card of the game.

Fuerth Regensburg 14. 18:45 After the following corner Guwara pulls from a distance. His shot goes a few meters over it.

Fuerth Regensburg 14. 18:45 Caliskaner gets the ball again in the penalty area, but he can’t control the ball properly. That’s why a defender intervenes.

Fuerth Regensburg 13. 18:44 Next chance in Regensburg. A deflected cross lands at Caliskaner’s feet. Its conclusion from twelve meters is blocked.

Hannover Heidenheim 13. 18:43 The Reds don’t appear unsettled after the recent beating in Hamburg; in terms of game shares in the early stages, they are at least on par with third-placed teams.

Fuerth Regensburg 10. 18:41 The game takes a breather. The first eight minutes were also really exhilarating. Now the teams calm down the game.

Hannover Heidenheim 10. 18:41 Unsurprisingly, the Ostwuerttembergers are mostly looking for top scorer Kleindienst with flying balls. So far their offensive play has been fairly right-leaning and has yet to produce a dangerous approach to the home box.

Fuerth Regensburg 7. 18:38 It doesn’t look like a relegation duel so far. Both teams play bravely forward.

Regensburg has a great chance! After a counterattack, Makridis gets the ball on the left in the penalty area. He pulls off with his left. His shot from ten meters is too unplaced. Linde saves the ball, which lands again at Makridis' feet. The Regensburg shoots again on goal. A defender deflects the shot.

Hannover Heidenheim 7. 18:36 Köhn fails at the Latte! The 24-year-old pulls in from the right wing and unpacks a powerful shot from 19 meters with the left instep, which is destined for the top right corner. The ball smacks the lower edge of the crossbar and then touches down a meter from the line before Mainka clears.

Fuerth Regensburg 5. 18:36 It gets dangerous at the following corner. Green brings the ball from the right to the middle. A Fürther comes to the header and then Guwara clarifies in dire need.

Fuerth Regensburg 4. 18:35 Green takes the free kick in front of the goal. Owusu clears the far post in front of Ache.

Hannover Heidenheim 5. 18:35 After a short pass by Kunze, Muroya picks up speed in the half-right offensive corridor and shoots at full speed and 21 meters with the right instep at the flat right corner. FCH keeper Müller is down quickly and buries the ball under himself.

Fuerth Regensburg 3. 18:34 The game starts well. Now Fürth is on the offensive for the first time. The hosts get a free kick 35 meters from the Regensburg goal.

Hannover Heidenheim 3. 18:33 Busch hits a first high ball into the home sixteen from his right flank. Before a possible header, Kleindienst allowed himself to be carried away to push Neumann in front of the far post, so that the attack ended with a free-kick whistle.

Fuerth Regensburg 1. 18:32 Regensburg got its first degree early. Singh tries a flick from the right corner of the box. The ball goes almost a meter over it. See also "They made fun of us, the 2024 World Cup will be our consecration"

Hannover Heidenheim 1. 18:31 Hannover versus Heidenheim – the first 45 minutes in the Heinz-von-Heiden-Arena run!

Fuerth Regensburg 1. 18:31 game start

Hannover Heidenheim 1. 18:31 game start

Hannover Heidenheim 18:28 The two teams have just stepped onto the lawn.

Hannover Heidenheim 18:07 In the Ostwuerttembergers, who won the first leg at the beginning of October thanks to the goals of Thomalla (32nd) and Kleindienst (61st) 2-1 and conceded three of their four bankruptcies abroad, coach Frank Schmidt gave up after the 0-1 -Home defeat against FC St. Pauli due to changes in his starting XI. So Thomalla gets the preference over Sessa again.

Hannover Heidenheim 17:57 On the side of Lower Saxony, whose lead over the relegation zone will melt to four points this weekend in the worst case and who have celebrated six of their nine wins of the season in front of their home crowd, coach Stefan Leitl has made three personnel changes compared to the 6-1 away defeat at Hamburger SV . Neumann, Börner and Teuchert push Krajnc, Besuschkow and Ernst to the bench.

Fuerth Regensburg 17:55 Mersad Selimbegović makes three changes at Regensburg compared to the draw with Magdeburg. Elvedi is yellow suspended. He is represented in central defense by Kennedy. In addition, Makridis will start in attacking midfield instead of Idrizi and Owusu will replace Albers up front.

Fuerth Regensburg 17:51 On the staff: Alexander Zorniger made an involuntary change at Fürth compared to the 2-0 win against Sandhausen. The suspended Branimir Hrgota is represented on the ten by Lukas Petkov.

SSV Jahn is also in good form. Mersad Selimbegović's side have lost just once in their last four games. On Easter Sunday she showed great morale when she scored the 2-2 equalizer against Magdeburg in the 90th minute. Nevertheless, there are still problems on the offensive. Only seven goals were scored in ten games in the second half of the season. Only Sandhausen and Rostock scored fewer goals during this period.

Hannover Heidenheim 17:49 After a successful phase with four wins in five games, 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 has recently suffered a minor slump. Having lost a 2-0 lead in injury time in a guest appearance at 1. FC Kaiserslautern and only taken a point home with him, he was beaten 0-1 in the home game against FC St. Pauli.

Fuerth Regensburg 17:40 Greuther Fürth has won two of the last three games. This gave Alexander Zorniger’s team some breathing room in the relegation battle. Going into the 28th matchday, she is in eleventh place with 33 points and has a six-point lead over the relegation spot occupied by Jahn Regensburg. Today’s game is trend-setting for the shamrock. With a win you could almost celebrate relegation. A defeat would pull the Fürth back in from the bottom.

Hannover Heidenheim 17:39 After the promising first half of the season, Hannover 96 played a catastrophic second part of the season, which ended in fifth place and a chasing role in the promotion race. After the Reds had finally clinched their first three since the beginning of November with their hard-fought 3-1 home win against tail light SV Sandhausen at the beginning of the month, they were dismantled in their guest appearance at Hamburger SV last Saturday and lost 6-1.

Hannover Heidenheim 17:32 Hello and welcome to the 2nd Bundesliga early Friday evening! Hannover 96 wants to rehabilitate themselves after the recent slap in Hamburg with a successful home game against promotion candidate 1. FC Heidenheim 1846. Lower Saxony and Ostwuerttemberg will face each other from 6:30 p.m. on the lawn of the Heinz-von-Heiden-Arena.