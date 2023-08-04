Football 2nd Bundesliga: Live conference – 2nd matchday – 2023/2024

Hertha BSC : Wiesbaden

18:02

In the Hessians, who also signed an attacker in Franko Kovačević (NK Domžale) the day before yesterday and who are measuring their strength against Hertha for the first time today, coach Markus Kauczinski also has to play twice after the 1-1 home draw against 1. FC Magdeburg exchange. Carstens and Prtajin take the place of Vukotić (suspended) and Iredale (capsule injury).

Paderborn : Osnabrück

17:59

VfL Osnabrück also wants to get rid of the zero in the “Points” column today and hopes for their first win in the 2nd division in more than two years after promotion. VfL got the last second division three in May 2021 against HSV (3: 2). The VfL coach Tobias Schweinsteiger was particularly encouraged by the good phases in the unfortunate defeat against Karlsruhe: “We showed that we can keep up and want to continue on our way,” said the head coach of the purple-whites.

17:53

On the side of the capital, who presented a new main sponsor today with a betting provider and who strengthened their squad during the week with the offensive man Haris Tabakovic (Austria Vienna), coach Pál Dárdai has two personnel compared to the 0-1 away defeat at Fortuna Düsseldorf Applied some changes. Instead of the injured Zeefuik (torn thigh muscle) and Winkler (ankle ligament injury), Kenny and Palko Dárdai will start.

17:48

Of course, SC Paderborn should be looking at one player in particular today: Max Kruse. At the false start in Fürth, the top transfer from Paderborn also experienced a personal horror debut and was substituted early after a weak first half at the break and when the score was 0:3. At the home premiere, Kruse promises the SCP fans more: “We will come back stronger and showed a different performance,” Kruse said confidently.

17:45

SV Wehen Wiesbaden, promoted to the 2nd Bundesliga for the third time after being relegated to DSC Arminia Bielefeld in 2007 and 2019, started off with a notable success. The Red-Blacks not only fell behind against 1. FC Magdeburg in front of their home crowd (29′), but were also outnumbered for a long time due to a yellow-red card against Vukotić (62′). However, this did not prevent SVWW from equalizing with a header from substitute Prtajin (62nd) and bringing the draw across the finish line.

17:37

After the seventh Bundesliga relegation in the club’s history, Hertha BSC made a false start in the national football lower house, losing the away game at Fortuna Düsseldorf 0-1. In the Rhinelanders, who were also ambitious, the blue and whites were quite cautious until they conceded shortly after the break (51st). Under pressure, they developed more goal danger, but lacked the necessary penetrating power to still create a draw.

17:35

After the bad 0:5 swatter at Greuther Fürth at the start of the season, SC Paderborn wants to make amends in the first home game of the season against VfL Osnabrück. “Both teams lost their first game, so there’s a lot of fuel in it right away,” said SCP trainer Lukasz Kwasniok before the duel between the two disappointed players. The guests also lost their first game after promotion and lost 3-2 to KSC at home.

Hello and welcome to the 2nd Bundesliga. SC Paderborn welcomes VfL Osnabrück at 6:30 p.m.

Hertha BSC : Wiesbaden

A warm welcome to the 2nd Bundesliga early Friday evening! Hertha BSC welcomes promoted SV Wehen Wiesbaden for the first home game in the national football lower house in over ten years. From 6:30 p.m., the people of the capital and Hessen will face each other on the lawn of the Olympic Stadium.